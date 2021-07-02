You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Earlier this year, Nomad launched its latest collection of Apple Watch bands to deliver a series of premium offerings. Comprised of either titanium or steel, the latest releases look to match Apple’s in-house styles at more affordable price tags. So does Nomad deliver? That’s what we’re finding out in our latest Tested with 9to5Toys. Head below for all of the details on Nomad’s Titanium Apple Watch Band.

Hands-on with Nomad’s Titanium Apple Watch Band

Entering with four different styles, the latest Nomad Apple Watch bands arrive in either Titanium or Stainless Steel versions. Each one of the materials can be decked out in silver or black colorways, depending on the look you’re going for. Regardless of the different stylings, there’s the same adjustable link design that’s so popular with the metal band form-factor, as well as a new magnetic clasp mechanism.

As you’ll find with every Apple Watch band up until now, these Nomad offerings are available for all of the wearables releases by Apple up until now. However, there are two different sizes depending on which model you’re rocking. Pricing starts at $149.95 for the Stainless Steel model, but we’re going to be taking a look at the more premium Titanium Nomad’s Apple Watch Band, which goes for $249.95.

Here’s a quick look at the specs:

Titanium Band is the pinnacle of metal link bracelets for Apple Watch. Built from Grade 2 Titanium and an advanced Diamond-Like Carbon coating, this band is engineered to be as light as possible while giving you the elegance and durability of a classic metal link bracelet.

Grade 2 Titanium

Custom Magnetic Clasp

DLC scratch resistant

Tool included to adjust length

Designed for Apple Watch Series 6, SE, and all previous versions of Apple Watch

9to5Toys’ Take:

I’ve been rocking the new Nomad Titanium Apple Watch Band over the past few weeks and have been impressed by the overall build. It’s about as premium as you’d expect from an accessory with a price tag to nearly match the wearable it pairs with and delivers some notable improvements over its predecessor to help justify the cost.

The biggest upgrade this time around has to be the new magnetic clasp mechanism, which makes putting on the Nomad Titanium Apple Watch Band a breeze. I’ve never been too fond of the link form-factor from other models I’ve tried to daily drive, mainly just because of how clunky it was to strap on every time. Nomad seems to have entirely solved that, with a design that takes no effort to line up and get locked into place.

Otherwise, you’re looking at much of the same premium materials that Nomad has come to be known for. It’s no surprise that this a high-quality watch band considering the brand we’re talking about, but the fact that it can match Apple’s in-house model for $200 less is impressive. And that’s before you even consider that I’m talking about the pricier of the two Nomad offerings, as the stainless steel model is a whopping $300 less.

At the end of the day, $250 is a pretty penny to pay for an Apple Watch band, regardless of if it’s made of titanium or not. It’s not quite in the most-have realm that we’ve seen from many of Nomad’s other releases, but the value is certainly there. You’re paying for a premium accessory to your already expensive wearable, and Nomad delivers exactly the kind of quality and stylings you’d expect for the price.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!