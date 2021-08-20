Apple discounts iconic film bundles to $20 or less just in time for weekend movie nights

The weekend has arrived and so too has the latest Apple movie sale courtesy of iTunes. This time around, you’ll find a selection of film bundles at $20 or less including a variety of titles to enjoy for movie night. Ranging from classics like the Back to the Future trilogy to Shrek, Night at the Museum, and Scooby Doo, there are plenty of flicks included this weekend. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches new weekend movie bundle sale

Whether you’re just looking to expand the digital collection or want to kick back and enjoy a new film for a Friday or Saturday movie night, this sale has you covered. You’ll find a variety of film bundles from different genres for $20 or less, which are down from the normal $40 or higher price tags.

Alongside the bundles, this weekend is also giving you an opportunity to expand your digital library with a collection of Hugh Jackman flicks marked down to $5 each. There are quite a few highlights from the actors tenured career, which you’ll find down from the usual $10 or so price tags.

Then be sure to check out all of the other markdowns this week courtesy of iTunes, which have delivered a series of action flicks and more at $10 or less. That’s of course alongside the latest $1 HD rental, as well.

