Apple’s latest movie sale has action hits at $10 or less + this week’s $1 rental

Coutesy of iTunes, Apple is starting off the week by launching its latest movie sale. For this week’s savings, you’ll find markdowns on a collection of experts and rookies flicks like The Other Guys, Happy Gilmore, My Cousin Vinny, and more at $10 or less each. That’s alongside an A24 movie sale and this week’s $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches experts and rookies movie sale

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of movies for $10 or less. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films joined by more recent releases. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

You’ll also find a series of price cuts on popular flicks from the studio A24 included in the sale this week, as well. There’s some personal fan-favorites like Ex Machina joined by plenty of other popular releases like Midsommar and more which you’ll find below.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of The Courier. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released action and adventure film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Merab Ninidze, and Rachel Brosnahan.

