Take 58% off HUANUO’s Standing Desk Converter at new all-time low of $29.50

LIfecare Supplies (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Standing Desk Converter for $29.39 shipped when you apply code PBFXMMYS at checkout and clip the on-page 20% off coupon. That takes off a total of 58% and marks a new all-time low. If you spend your day whiling away in front of a desk, then this standing converter could be a big stress saver down the line. Standing desks are typically better for not only your back and neck, but your legs, blood flow, and general health. And you don’t even have to stay standing the whole time, as this 29-inch desk pad can adjust from flat to 16-inches tall in a jiff. Over 450 customers have left it with a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more options.

Complete your elevated desk setup with this highly-rated Bluetooth keyboard for only $15 after you clip the on-page coupon. A wireless keyboard is perfect since there aren’t any messy cables to deal with while adjusting the height of your workspace, and this one offers up to 6-months of use off of two AAA batteries. Over 8,000 customers found it to be a good fit for their desks, leaving it an average of 4.3/5 stars.

Then, head over to our Mac accessories guide for all the latest desk and workspace deals. Everything from $10 iPad stands to portable SSD enclosures can be found there, and with new deals popping up all the time, it’s a great place to bookmark as well.

HUANUO Standing Desk Converter features:

The workstation is constructed from durable steel and lift it higher to use the desk mount while standing, or lower it to use the desk while seated. Easily switch between any height settings from 1.8 -16.1 inches using the quick release hand lever. Sitting uncomfortably with poor posture can also result in long-term problems with the neck and spine so that use this sit-stand desk to achieve true relaxation at home. It can helps to relieve pressure along your back and reduce strain on neck, back and shoulders.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!