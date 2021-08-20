Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Keyboard for Mac sees first discount to $30 (Save 25%), more

Amazon currently offers the Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for $29.99 shipped. Usually selling for $40, you’re looking at the very first notable price cut to date alongside 25% in savings. Equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, this keyboard can switch between three different devices for streamlining your workstation. Ideal for pairing with a Mac and iPad or using to bridge the gap between macOS and Windows, the Logitech K380 also has FLOW support and 24-month battery life. Over 9,500 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

While not as deep of a discount as the lead deal, Amazon is also discounting the Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard to $42.99. Typically fetching $50, you’re looking at $7 in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price of the year and the lowest price since January. This one sports much of the same multi-device functionality as above, just with a more streamlined design that packs an integrated stand for propping up a tablet and other devices. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 440 customers.

If the focus on streamlining your workstation isn’t necessarily a massive selling point, Logitech’s flagship G915 Wireless Gaming Keyboard may be more your speed. After seeing one of the first discounts, you can score this high-end peripheral at an all-time low of $201.

Logitech K380 Multi-Device Keyboard features:

The Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth keyboard brings the comfort and convenience of desktop typing to your smartphone, tablet, and more.Built-In Hotkeys:The built-in hotkeys include the following functions: Home, Back, App-switch, Contextual Menu, Easy-Switch Connect, Power: On/Off.

