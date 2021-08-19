Logitech’s flagship G915 Wireless Gaming Keyboard is now down to $201 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G915 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $200.87 shipped. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer marking a new all-time low at Amazon that’s $29 below price cuts we’ve seen in the past. As one of Logitech’s more recent additions to its stable of battlestation peripherals, its G915 Keyboard sports a wireless design powered by the brand’s LIGHTSPEED connectivity. There’s an aircraft-grade aluminum build alongside RGB LIGHTSYNC illumination, 40-hour battery life, and low-profile mechanical switches. Over 2,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Update 8/19 @ 4:54 PM: Newegg is offering the EVGA X17 Gaming Mouse for $29.99 shipped. Down from $80, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can find our more in our announcement coverage.

If you’d prefer a more gaming-focused offering and don’t mind ditching the wireless design, going with the Logitech G PRO Keyboard at $130 is a notable alternative. This peripheral arrives with a more compact layout compared to the lead deal, while also arriving with much of the same LIGHTSYNC support found above.

Then be sure to take a look at the new Logitech G Pro X Superlight Mouse that we recently went hands-on with, which delivers the lightest gaming experience yet from the brand. Our PC gaming guide is also worth a look for some extra discounted accessories, including a new low on the ASUS ROG Keris wireless gaming mouse at $69.

Logitech G915 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

G915 is a new class of Wireless mechanical gaming Keyboard with 3 selections of low-profile GL switches and pro-grade 1 ms LIGHTSPEED Wireless. Capable of delivering 30 hours of non-stop gaming on a full charge. Fully customizable per-key, LIGHTSYNC RGB technology also reacts to in-game action, audio and screen color as you choose. With a sleek, impossibly thin yet durable and sturdy design, G915 brings gamers to a Higher Dimension of play.

