Matebo HPT’s fixed-base 2.25HP router upgrades your woodworking shop at $69

Amazon is offering the Metabo HPT Fixed-base 2.25HP Router for $69 shipped. Down from $134, today’s deal saves 49% and marks a match of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a way to bolster your woodworking kit, this router is a great option. With an 11A 2.25HP motor, you’ll also find electronic speed control which can even maintain constant RPM when under load. There’s a 2-stage motor release clamp so you can either make small, accurate depth adjustments or large changes depending on what you need. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up this 15-piece Hiltex tungsten carbide router bit set. It includes a cove bit, alongside roundover, dovetail, chamfer, straight, and several others so you’re ready to go as soon as the router arrives. I have a similar kit in the garage and am always surprised by what these lower-cost bits can do, as this setup is only $26 on Amazon.

After you have your router situation all sorted, swing by our tools guide for other great ways to save. Also, don’t forget that Amazon is currently outfitting your DIY setup with up to 25% off tools and more from $8.

More on the Matebo HPT Router:

MOTOR: 11 Amp motor (2-1/4 peak horsepower), for precise, controlled cuts

DEPTH ADJUSTMENT: 2-Stage motor release clamp, for quick and accurate depth adjustments and base changes

SPEED CONTROL: Electronic speed control, maintains constant RPM even as load varies

LOW NOISE: Class leading low noise level, only 79.5dB for a quieter workshop

