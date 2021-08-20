Matebo HPT’s fixed-base 2.25HP router upgrades your woodworking shop at $69

-
AmazonDIY and Outdoor ToolsMatebo
49% off $69

Amazon is offering the Metabo HPT Fixed-base 2.25HP Router for $69 shipped. Down from $134, today’s deal saves 49% and marks a match of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a way to bolster your woodworking kit, this router is a great option. With an 11A 2.25HP motor, you’ll also find electronic speed control which can even maintain constant RPM when under load. There’s a 2-stage motor release clamp so you can either make small, accurate depth adjustments or large changes depending on what you need. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up this 15-piece Hiltex tungsten carbide router bit set. It includes a cove bit, alongside roundover, dovetail, chamfer, straight, and several others so you’re ready to go as soon as the router arrives. I have a similar kit in the garage and am always surprised by what these lower-cost bits can do, as this setup is only $26 on Amazon.

After you have your router situation all sorted, swing by our tools guide for other great ways to save. Also, don’t forget that Amazon is currently outfitting your DIY setup with up to 25% off tools and more from $8.

More on the Matebo HPT Router:

  • MOTOR: 11 Amp motor (2-1/4 peak horsepower), for precise, controlled cuts
  • DEPTH ADJUSTMENT: 2-Stage motor release clamp, for quick and accurate depth adjustments and base changes
  • SPEED CONTROL: Electronic speed control, maintains constant RPM even as load varies
  • LOW NOISE: Class leading low noise level, only 79.5dB for a quieter workshop

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

DIY and Outdoor Tools

Matebo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

This adjustable dumbbell set declutters your workout ar...
iRobot’s latest sale takes up to $500 off flagship Ro...
This 4K/60Hz switch turns one HDMI port into five: $20 ...
This highly-rated 2A battery charger, maintainer, and d...
Amazon outfits your DIY setup with as much as 25% off t...
A 70% off coupon reduces RENPHO’s 1,068-sq. ft Sm...
4K TVs from $580: Samsung 75-inch + $400 Amazon credit,...
Instant’s Omni Plus 10-in-1 and Vortex Plus 6-in-...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 20%

Belkin’s Wi-Fi 6 Router touts OpenWRT support and is now down to $80 (Save 20%)

$80 Learn More
Stop renting

Still renting your cable modem? NETGEAR’s $16 refurb. DOCSIS 3.0 modem finally lets you stop

$16 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: klocki, Sheltered, The Escapists 2, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save $100

Google Pixelbook Go aces the upcoming school year from $622 (Save up to $100)

From $622 Learn More
Reg. $160

This adjustable dumbbell set declutters your workout area for $120 (Save 25%, New low)

$120 Learn More
Save now

iRobot’s latest sale takes up to $500 off flagship Roomba vacuums, bundles, more from $230

From $230 Learn More

Pro studio recording brand KRK unleashes new content creator headphones from $99

29% off

This 4K/60Hz switch turns one HDMI port into five: $20 Prime shipped (Save 29%, Amazon low)

$20 Learn More