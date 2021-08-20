Amazon outfits your DIY setup with as much as 25% off tools and more from $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 25% off a selection of of tools from brands like WORKPRO, Goldblatt, and more starting at $8. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Amongst all of the offers, our top pick is the WORKPRO 12V Cordless Drill Driver Kit at $43.99. Typically selling for $55, you’re looking at 20% in savings while dropping the price to a new all-time low. Including all of the accessories you’ll likely need for routine home improment or tasks around the house, this WORKPRO package is centered around the cordless driver itself and supplemented by a series of bits, drills, and more. There’s also a pair of batteries, so you can always have one ready to go. Over 415 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Then be sure to check out all of the other discounts in today’s sale before the deals expire later tonight. You’ll find everything from more cable electric tool kits to starter packages, add-on tools, and more with much of the same up to 25% in savings noted above.

While there are plenty of other markdowns available in our tools guide as we close out the work week, a particularly notable price cut on this Dremel rotary tool set is worth a look. Delivering a smattering of 45 pieces to get your DIY kit decked out, the entire package is now down to $77 from its usual $120 price tag.

WORKPRO 12V Cordless Drill Driver Kit features:

The kit comes with two 12-Volt 2000mAh large capacity Li-ion battery packs, which means all-day operation is completely feasible and you never need to worry about running out of power in the middle of a project as long as you keep the spare charged up. A fast charger can charge one battery in as little as 1hour. This 12V Drill Driver can provide 220 inch-pounds of max torque and also allows you to choose between two speed setting.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!