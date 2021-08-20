Monoprice’s ANC wireless headphones are up to 65% off at new lows from $23

Amazon is offering Monoprice’s SonicSolace ANC Wireless Headphones for $22.99 Prime shipped. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for about $60, this staggering 62% price drop is the largest we’ve ever tracked, marking a new all-time low. Equipped with 40mm neodymium drivers, Monoprice’s SonicSolace headphones deliver “superb hi-fi sound” with a 20KHz audio range. You’ll find active noise-cancellation on these budget-friendly cans as well, with up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. Other notable features include a brushed aluminum frame, on-ear controls, and protein-leather over-ear cups. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon customers. See more details below.

It’s worth noting that while our lead deal offers the best price around for ANC headphones, you can upgrade to Monoprice’s Bluetooth 5.0-enabled model for $24.99 instead. While they sport an otherwise identical design, the upgraded connection here might be worth it for some, and since these newer models usually sell for $70, you can save up to 65% here, which is even more than you would above. Currently rated 4.2/5 stars.

On the more premium end of things, we’re also tracking some great deals on the new Galaxy Buds Pro ANC for $127 if you’d prefer a more compact way to enjoy your tunes. Usually going for $200, these might not be the most affordable buds around, but they pack a ton of great features like 28-hour battery life and IPX7 waterproofing.

More on the Monoprice SonicSolace ANC Wireless Headphones:

Connect to the SonicSolace headphones using Bluetooth®, turn on the Active Noise Canceling feature and slip away to your happy place. Take comfort in your sound, maybe for just 30 minutes or maybe for an entire 8 hour flight. Choose from Classic Black or the elegant Champagne and Tan. Immerse yourself in your own soothing aural oasis with fully active noise cancelling technology. External microphones “listen” to the environment and then generate a reverse signal that eliminates background noise and gives you peace of mind.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!