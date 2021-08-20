Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deliver ANC and spatial audio at $127 (Save 37%)

-
AmazonHeadphonesSamsung
Reg. $200 $127

Update: Now down to $126.99 shipped at B&H for today only, taking an additional $32 off the original deal price and marking a new all-time low in the process.

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $159.08 shipped. Typically fetching $200, you’re looking at just over 20% in savings with today’s offer that also marks a new Amazon low on the style that’s $1 under our previous mention. Living up to their pro designation, Samsung’s latest earbuds arrive with improved active noise cancellation alongside an Ambient Mode. Other notable features enter as 28-hour battery life on a single charge, a workout-ready form-factor thanks to IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. Considering you’d pay $150 for the Galaxy Buds 2, today’s offer is a pretty compelling discount for finally taking advantage of Samsung’s flagship earbuds. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, and Amazon customers back that claim with a 4.5/5 star rating from over 9,400 customers. Head below for more.

As noted above, going with the all-new Galaxy Buds 2 will let you make out for less than the lead deal, though with just $9 in savings it might be a better call just to go with the discounted flagship earbuds instead. You’ll be able to to take advantage of 360-degree spatial audio with the Galaxy Buds Pro alongside enjoying better battery life, although the more affordable offerings do enter with a more compact design and some added cash savings.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a rare discount on the Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds, which have dropped in price for the first time this year at $251 alongside everything else in our headphones guide. After you’ve checked out all of the price cuts though, be sure to have a look at our review on the 1MORE ComfoBuds Z. Delivering a true wireless build and sleep-focused design, these are some of the most comfortable earbuds you’ll find on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

MSI’s Modern 14 Laptop sports Thunderbolt 4 and 1...
ANYCUBIC’s Mega-S lets you finally start 3D print...
Elevate your iPad with this sturdy aluminum stand for j...
SanDisk’s iPhone-ready 2-in-1 64GB iXpand Flash D...
Board games from $11: Windward, Arkham Horror, Trivial ...
Put a 45-pc. Dremel Rotary Tool set in your DIY kit at ...
This modern 5-in-1 pocket knife just fell to $10 Prime ...
Logitech’s flagship G915 Wireless Gaming Keyboard...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $60

Stand proud with the new smart Upright GO S Posture Trainer down at $51 shipped

$51 Learn More
$85 off

HP Chromebook 14 plummets to a new all-time low of $140 today only (Save $85)

$140 Learn More
New low

MSI’s Modern 14 Laptop sports Thunderbolt 4 and 1TB of storage at $169 off (New low)

$781 Learn More
Reg. $270

ANYCUBIC’s Mega-S lets you finally start 3D printing at an Amazon low of $212.50 (Reg. $270)

$212.15 Learn More

Satechi debuts new MagSafe Dock with low-profile aluminum design [Deal]

50% off

Elevate your iPad with this sturdy aluminum stand for just $10 Prime shipped (50% off)

$10 Learn More
30% off

SanDisk’s iPhone-ready 2-in-1 64GB iXpand Flash Drive hits Amazon low of $21 (Save 30%)

$21 Learn More

Board games from $11: Windward, Arkham Horror, Trivial Pursuit, Clue, much more

Learn More