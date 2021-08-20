Sanuk x Airstream collection offers travel-friendly sandals and slip-on sneakers from $35

Sanuk recently collaborated with Airstream for a fun collection this summer. The new Sanuk x Airstream collection debuts six classic styles that were made for comfort. Two of Sanuk’s best-selling slip-ons: the Donna and Vagabond, as well as four flip flop styles, the Glamper ST, Tow’d Up ST, Yoga Sling, and Furreal Classic. Pricing in this new line starts at just $35 and goes up to $80. Sanuk also offers free delivery on orders of $35 or more. Be sure to head below the jump to find more details about this collection.

“Airstream has always embodied a timeless sense of adventure, enabling so many people to get out and discover – or rediscover – their love for the great outdoors without sacrificing comfort or style. This new collection captures both their freewheeling spirit and Sanuk’s take on the classic Airstream experience for your feet,” said Seth Pulford, Director of Marketing at Sanuk.

Sanuk x Airstream Slip-On Sneakers

With back to school upon us, a slip-on sneaker is a perfect option to head out of the door in a breeze. Each slip-on sneaker features a bloom x soft top foam insole that promotes a bouncy step and is said to feel like you’re walking on a cloud. The first style, “Donna ST x Airstream” slip-on, has a versatile tan coloring that can pair with almost any look. It’s a perfect transitional shoe for fall and can be worn by men or women alike.

The second slip-on style is the Vagabond ST Slip-On Sneakers that feature a darker coloring and leather detailing that adds a luxurious touch. This style was made to be travel-friendly with lightweight material and a collapsible heel. These shoes are rated 4.6/5 stars by Sanuk customers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sanuk on this expanded collection of travel-ready footwear,” said Bob Wheeler, Airstream President & CEO. “Just in time for summer, these new styles allow Airstreamers and Dreamers alike the chance to relax, explore, and find adventures both at home and on the road.”

Flip-Flops for Summer

Flip-flops are essential for warm weather, and this collection has several styles you will want to get your hands on. The Tow’d Up ST Flip Flops are brown leather flip-flops that feature 20% Bloom Foam made with repurposed algae. Each piece in the collection also features custom Route 66 Airstream footbed laser art and molded rubber Airstream trailer outsoles with license plate detailing. This style is priced at $60 and pairs nicely with shorts or jeans alike.

