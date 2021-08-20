Sceptre’s immersive 44-inch 1080p 120Hz UltraWide falls to new low of $552 (Save $148)

Amazon is now offering the Sceptre 43.8-inch 1080p 120Hz UltraWide Monitor for $552.09 shipped when code 80BTSHOTHOT has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $700, today’s discount pairs a price cut with the added savings from the code in order to deliver 22% off the going rate and a new all-time low. Centered around a 44-inch 1080p panel, this Sceptre UltraWide monitor arrives with a 120Hz refresh rate that pairs with AMD FreeSync Premium for a smooth gaming experience. There’s also 125% coverage of the SRGB color space for handling creative tasks during the day, as well as built-in speakers and an adjustable stand. Around back you’ll find USB-C connectivity alongside dual HDMI slots and a DisplayPort input, on top of a USB-A hub to complete the package. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

If a 44-inch display is a bit too unwieldy for your battlestation, going with this Sceptre 27-inch curved offering at $220 might be a better fit. You’re still looking at a 1080p panel, which steps up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It certainly won’t be as eye-catching of an upgrade, but will still refresh your monitor at a more affordable price than the lead deal. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating from over 2,100 customers.

But for a true battlestation upgrade that’s unparalleled in size and performance, have a look at Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G9 240Hz 49-inch monitor. Launching earlier this month, the new display arrives with a Mini LED panel for the first time alongside HDMI 2.1 for the latest consoles and other high-end features. Get all of the details on why this should be your next PC upgrade in our launch coverage.

Sceptre 44-inch 1080p 120Hz UltraWide Monitor features:

Sceptre’s E448B-FSN168W 44-inch Ultrawide 120Hz LED Monitor – Out of this World. Check out Sceptre’s first monitor in our newest NEBULA series! The E448B-FSN168 Super Ultrawide Monitor delivers a cinematic 32:9 aspect ratio with a 3840 x 1080 resolution, all on a majestic 44-inch screen. But hang onto your seats – visuals aren’t the only thing impressive about this display. With a 32:9 Ultrawide Monitor, captivate, gather, and immerse the attention of a larger audience in the room with a 44-inch screen.

