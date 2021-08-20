Microsoft’s latest i7 Surface Laptop 4 hits Amazon low at $100 off

-
New low $100 off

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 i7/16GB/512GB for $1,599.13 shipped. Down $100 from its list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked since its release. As Microsoft’s latest release, you’ll find an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor here which delivers up to “70% more speed” than before. Coming in a light and portable 13.5-inch form-factor, there’s a built-in 720p HD camera and Dolby Atmos speakers that pack Omnisonic technology. This laptop is ready for Windows 11 when it releases this fall, as well, ensuring that your computer is ready for the next-generation of Microsoft’s software at no additional cost. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for additional details.

With a fraction of your savings, be sure to pick up this Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse. It comes in an identical Sandstone color and is built to function without wires. Costing just $25, it utilizes just a fraction of what your savings are from today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget that Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air is currently $199 off. It features all-day battery life and the ability to run iPad apps on your MacBook. After using one personally, I can attest to just how great it is when it comes to delivering a powerful experience while not even having a fan for cooling. It’s a crazy thing that you just have to experience to fully understand how awesome it is.

More on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4:

  • Power to do what you want with up to 70% more speed than before and an 11th Gen Intel Core processor.
  • Thin, light, elegant design in choice of two sizes: light, portable 13.5” or larger 15” that’s perfect for split-screen multitasking.
  • Show your best side on video calls with sharp video and image quality, even in low light, thanks to a front-facing 720p HD camera.

