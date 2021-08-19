Put a 45-pc. Dremel Rotary Tool set in your DIY kit at the Amazon low: $77 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is now offering the Dremel 4300-5/40 High Performance Rotary Tool Kit for $76.96 shipped. Regularly $120, like it currently fetches at Home Depot, this set usually goes for around $115 at Amazon and is now at a new all-time low with up to 36% in savings. A wonderful addition to just about any DIY kit, this rotary tool ships with five attachments, 40 Dremel accessories, and a storage case. It is great for woodworking, touch-ups, basic renovations around the house, and even crafting applications with a 5,000 to 35,000 RPM variable speed motor, a pivot light to illuminate your workspace, and a 4+ star rating from over 7,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great addition to your new rotary tool is the Dremel Carving and Engraving Rotary Tool Accessory Kit at $12 Prime shipped. It includes add-ons for the Dremel tool focusing on “specially curated tools to perform all carving and engraving applications” including wood, metal, and glass. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,800 Amazon customers.

Go dive into our coverage of the Walabot 2 in-wall imager, now with iPhone and Android support, before you hit up the rest of today’s best home DIY and tool deals. We just spotted a solid offer on this 5-in-1 pocket knife at $10 Prime shipped, but you’ll also find solid price drops available on Greenworks’ 24V brushless circular saw, these Thermacell insect repellent machines, and this 28-piece socket and driver set. While we are talking DIY and crafting gear, head over to our recent Cricut Maker deal post for a new all-time low on the brand’s flagship home cutting machine.

More on the Dremel 4300-5/40 Rotary Tool Kit:

Premium rotary tool kit – Includes 4300 high performance rotary tool, 5 attachments, 40 high-quality Dremel accessories, and plastic storage case.

High performance motor – Our most powerful motor delivers maximum performance even in the most demanding applications.

Variable speed – 5,000 – 35,000 RPM with electronic feedback for consistent performance and accurate tool control

Universal 3-jaw chuck – Allows the use of all Dremel accessory shank sizes making it compatible with the entire line of our high-quality accessories.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!