Eve Room returns to 2021 low with HomeKit-enabled air quality monitoring at $90

-
2021 low $90

Amazon is currently offering the Eve Room HomeKit-enabled Air Quality Monitor for $89.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $100, you’re looking at only the second-notable discount of the year with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the 2021 low. Arriving with a unique aluminum-wrapped frame and E-ink display, Eve Room expands the rest of your Siri setup with Bluetooth connectivity. While temperature and humidity are some of the more common measurements it can track, there’s also support for monitoring actual air quality that alerts you when there are too many airborne particles in your space. Combine both the HomeKit support and tracking features, and you’ll be able to automatically turn on fans, air purifiers, and set other automations. Rated 4/5 stars from over 340 customers. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

Those who can live without the added VOC monitoring found above, Eve Weather delivers much of the same package above, for less. Selling for $70 at Amazon, this one still has a metal housing and HomeKit support, but will only be able to keep tabs on temperature, humidity, and pressure.

Then go check out all of the discounts in our smart home guide this week, including this collection of TP-Link Kasa offerings. Ranging from the latest outdoor smart plug at a new low of $18 to RGB light bulbs, dimmer switches, and more, prices start at $12.

Eve Room HomeKit Air Quality Monitor features:

Indoor air can be five times more polluted than outdoors. But with Eve Room – the award-winning, Apple HomeKit-enabled air quality monitor – you and your loved ones can breathe clean, feel safe, and live healthy. Every day. Furniture, appliances, toys. Cooking, grooming, cleaning. Almost everything produces VOCs – volatile organic compounds – even humans. When contained indoors, VOC emissions quickly rise to harmful levels. 

