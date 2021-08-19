TP-Link’s latest Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug falls to new low of $18 (Save 28%), more from $12

Amazon is now offering the latest TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $25, you’re looking at 28% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $2 in order to deliver a new all-time low. Having been recently refreshed earlier this year, this dual-outlet smart plug expands the capabilities of your setup to the patio or outdoor space. It works without a hub and pairs directly to your Wi-Fi for connecting with Alexa and Assistant for voice control, alongside your smartphone for setting automations or schedules. Over 335 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $12.

Other notable TP-Link Kasa deals:

Earlier this week saw a collection of Blink’s latest outdoor and indoor smart security cameras go on sale from $25, which are now joined by a collection of other markdowns in our smart home guide this week. Plus, you’ll also find Ultraloq’s smart U-Bolt lock on sale from $80.

An outdoor plug needs a strong WiFi signal and the Kasa Smart WiFi Outdoor Plug has one of the strongest. With a built-in power amplifier for long range WiFi, the outdoor plug has a reach of up to 300 ft in open areas. Remotely power your outdoor smart plug on or off with just a single tap on your phone. Group your indoor and outdoor devices for unified control like combining your living room bulbs with the patio lights connected to your outdoor plug, so you can light up your home for a memorable dinner party.

