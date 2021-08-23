Dash’s 3-quart digital air fryer just hit a new all-time low of $57 shipped (43% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsDash
43% off $57

Amazon is offering the Dash 3-quart AirCrisp Pro Air Fryer for $57.10 shipped. That’s down almost 43% from the usual $100 fare, marking a new all-time low at $5 under a deal we’re currently tracking on a different colorway. Packing a sizeable 3-quart fry basket, eight cooking presets, and a handy auto shut-off feature, Dash’s AirCrisp Pro air fryer is a great option for anyone just starting on their oil-free frying journey. As the name implies, it uses convection air heating to fire up frozen meals, sides, or reheat leftovers, complete with a digital display. Over 4,500 customers found it to be right for their kitchens, leaving it with an average of 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more details.

Don’t quite need three whole quarts of frying space? This slightly more compact 2.6-quart model from Dash is also on sale for $45 shipped. Usually going for upwards of $55, that saves you $10 today for one of the best prices we’ve tracked. The Dash Tasti Crispi air fryer brings the same basic functionality you’d find above, just with an analog display instead. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 19,000 customers.

In other Dash news, the Delish stand mixer is also seeing a new all-time low today at $36. Ready for all of your fall baking adventures, it comes equipped with a 3.5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl, a set of bread hooks, and five speed settings. But if you’re serious about you’re baking, I’d hop on this one fast, especially since it’s a massive 51% off what you’d normally pay for it.

Dash AirCrisp Pro Air Fryer + Oven Cooker:

  • Healthier fried food: Dash Air fryer Pro uses aircrisp technology (instead of oil) to help reduce added fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food (no more residual smell hours after you’ve eaten)
  • Digital display + 8 presets: load the fryer basket (up to 3 qt Capacity), Use one of the 8 presets (or manual setting), to easily take the guess work out of your food prep. Your food Comes out crispy, , every time. And in less time than it takes to pre-heat your oven, making it more energy efficient
  • Safer: The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the cool touch housing and handle makes it safer to use. It’s so simple, even your kids can use it!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Dash

About the Author

TP-Link’s latest 2K Kasa pan & tilt cam work...
LG’s 32-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor nears all...
Skullcandy Indy ANC wireless earbuds take $50 plunge to...
Fitness tracker finds: Garmin 45S GPS $150 (All-time lo...
Tidy up Alexa with two 3rd gen. Echo Dot outlet mounts ...
Allen’s highly-rated Deluxe 2-Bike Trunk Mount Ra...
Cooler Master’s SK622 Bluetooth mechanical keyboa...
Goli’s apple cider vinegar and Ashwaghanda gummie...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 38%

Dash’s 3-quart AirCrisp Air Fryer is 38% off, now down to $62 shipped

$62 Learn More
20% off

TP-Link’s latest 2K Kasa pan & tilt cam works with both Alexa and Assistant for $40 (20% off)

$40 Learn More
Reg. $397

LG’s 32-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor nears all-time low at $97 off

$300 Learn More
Save now

This award-winning webinar tool is offering lifetime subscriptions for $100 (Reg. $719)

$100 Learn More
Save $50

Skullcandy Indy ANC wireless earbuds take $50 plunge to new all-time low of $80

$80 Learn More

LEGO planning to release Technic CAT Bulldozer later this fall with over 3,800 pieces

Save now

Today only, Best Buy discounts smartphone tripods and ring lights to just $5 each

$5 each Learn More
Save $50

Fitness tracker finds: Garmin 45S GPS $150 (All-time low), Fitbit Charge 4 $100 (Reg. $130)

From $100 Learn More