Dash’s 3-quart digital air fryer just hit a new all-time low of $57 shipped (43% off)

Amazon is offering the Dash 3-quart AirCrisp Pro Air Fryer for $57.10 shipped. That’s down almost 43% from the usual $100 fare, marking a new all-time low at $5 under a deal we’re currently tracking on a different colorway. Packing a sizeable 3-quart fry basket, eight cooking presets, and a handy auto shut-off feature, Dash’s AirCrisp Pro air fryer is a great option for anyone just starting on their oil-free frying journey. As the name implies, it uses convection air heating to fire up frozen meals, sides, or reheat leftovers, complete with a digital display. Over 4,500 customers found it to be right for their kitchens, leaving it with an average of 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more details.

Don’t quite need three whole quarts of frying space? This slightly more compact 2.6-quart model from Dash is also on sale for $45 shipped. Usually going for upwards of $55, that saves you $10 today for one of the best prices we’ve tracked. The Dash Tasti Crispi air fryer brings the same basic functionality you’d find above, just with an analog display instead. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 19,000 customers.

In other Dash news, the Delish stand mixer is also seeing a new all-time low today at $36. Ready for all of your fall baking adventures, it comes equipped with a 3.5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl, a set of bread hooks, and five speed settings. But if you’re serious about you’re baking, I’d hop on this one fast, especially since it’s a massive 51% off what you’d normally pay for it.

Dash AirCrisp Pro Air Fryer + Oven Cooker:

Healthier fried food: Dash Air fryer Pro uses aircrisp technology (instead of oil) to help reduce added fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food (no more residual smell hours after you’ve eaten)

Digital display + 8 presets: load the fryer basket (up to 3 qt Capacity), Use one of the 8 presets (or manual setting), to easily take the guess work out of your food prep. Your food Comes out crispy, , every time. And in less time than it takes to pre-heat your oven, making it more energy efficient

Safer: The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the cool touch housing and handle makes it safer to use. It’s so simple, even your kids can use it!

