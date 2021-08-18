Dash’s 3-quart AirCrisp Air Fryer is 38% off, now down to $62 shipped

Amazon is offering the Dash AirCrisp 3-quart Airy Fryer for $62.04 shipped. That’s down an impressive 38% from the usual price tag, marking the second-best price we’ve tracked at $4 over the all-time low. If you’ve yet to dip your toe into the world of oil-free air frying, Dash’s AirCrisp model is a strong way to start. This 3-quart model has plenty of space for frozen foods and sides, but it also works great for reheating leftovers with up to 80% less oil than traditional frying. You’ll find eight unique frying presets, a temperature gauge, and a timer on the top-facing display. Over 4,400 home cooks have left it with an average of 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Don’t quite need 3-quarts of space? This popular Chefman Turbo analog air fryer features a 2-quart basket for only $35. While it doesn’t come with any handy presets, you can still fry up some delicious frozen meals and leftovers with ease thanks to the simple analog interface. Plus, each part of the air fryer is dishwasher safe, so it’s easy to use and easy to clean. Currently rated 4.6/5 stars from over 10,000 customers.

Dash AirCrisp Pro Air Fryer + Oven Cooker:

Healthier fried food: Dash Air fryer Pro uses aircrisp technology (instead of oil) to help reduce added fat by 70-80%, without sacrificing the flavor of your fried food (no more residual smell hours after you’ve eaten)

Digital display + 8 presets: load the fryer basket (up to 3 qt Capacity), Use one of the 8 presets (or manual setting), to easily take the guess work out of your food prep. Your food Comes out crispy, , every time. And in less time than it takes to pre-heat your oven, making it more energy efficient

Safer: The auto-shut off function prevents overcooking, and the cool touch housing and handle makes it safer to use. It’s so simple, even your kids can use it!

