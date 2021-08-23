Fall baking projects await with a DASH Stand Mixer at $36 (New low, Reg. up to $80)

Reg. $74+ $36

Today only, Woot is offering the 3.5-quart Delish by DASH Compact Stand Mixer in red and green for $35.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $74, and currently listed for as much as $80 at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find at 51% off the going rate and slightly undercuts the previous all-time low that’s still available on the other colorways. This is a great way to bring home a stand mixer for your baking projects and more without paying the KitchenAid tax. Features include the tilting motor head to make it easy to eject the beaters/dough hooks and remove the included stainless steel mixing bowl. Alongside five speed settings, an adjustable slide allows you slightly move the mixing bowl over to easily “add or reincorporate ingredients.” Rated 4+ stars from over 29,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Today’s lead deal is the only notable option in the stand mixer category for less than $36 right now. Amazon’s under $36 section only really has a couple options and the reviews aren’t quite good enough to recommend them. You could, however, go for a BLACK+DECKER Lightweight Hand Mixer for just over $19 and call it a day. It’s really not the same experience, and might struggle a bit with thick and heavy dough batches, but it will certainly help with lighter blender jobs and save you some cash. 

We also have a solid price drop on Blackstone’s 17-inch Tabletop Outdoor Griddle for all of your upcoming tailgating needs as well as this Apple Health-ready smart food nutrition scale, and a nice price drop on this commercial pull-down faucet. Over in our home goods guide is where you’ll find everything else including today’s Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker offer

More on the Delish by DASH Compact Stand Mixer:

The DASH Compact Stand Mixer is a 3.5 quart mixer that is perfect for whipping up everyday treats. ADJUSTABLE SLIDE: Move the bowl from side to side so you can ensure ingredients never become stagnant sticking to the sides. VERSATILE: Sweet or savory, the Dash Stand mixer is your perfect kitchen accessory for mixing, beating, creaming, kneading, whipping and more.

