Google Nest Protect Smoke Alarm sees rare discount down to $105 + Nest Secure at $213

Woot now offers the Google Nest Protect Smoke Alarm for $104.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Also available in a wired version for the same price. Down from the usual $119 going rate, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year that comes within $6 of the low set back in April. Bringing smoke and carbon monoxide monitoring to your Assistant smart home, Nest Protect arrives with a built-in speaker for audible alerts alongside integrated with the rest of the Google ecosystem. Plus, you’ll never be irritated by annoying chirps when it’s time to swap the batteries as the companion app will notify you instead. Over 8,880 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Woot is also discounting the Google Nest Secure Alarm System to $212.99. While it originally sold for $399, we’ve more recently been tracking a $300 price tag with today’s offer marking the second-best price of the year at $87 off. Nest Secure expands your Google-centered smart home with some added security including an alarm, keypad, sensors, and more. Even though Google has stopped selling the system, it is promising support into the future. Over 275 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Over the weekend, we spotted a notable price cut go live on the Eve Room air quality monitor, which brings similar peace of mind as the lead deal to your HomeKit setup. Delivering more common stats of temperature and humidity into the mix, it also stands out with airborne particle tracking at the $90 sale price point.

Google Nest Protect Smoke Alarm features:

Nest Protect is the smoke alarm that thinks, speaks, and alerts your phone. This smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector has a Split-Spectrum Sensor to detect fast-burning and smoldering fires, tests its own batteries, and lasts up to 10 years. It sends phone alerts when something’s wrong.[1] You can hush the alarm from your phone with App Silence. And it tells you when the batteries are running low, so there are no chirps at 2 AM. 

