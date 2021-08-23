Upgrade your HomeKit setup with addressable LIFX lightstrips, color bulbs, more from $25

-
AmazonSmart HomeLIFX
33% off From $20

To start off the week, today we’re tracking a series of LIFX smart lighting discounts. Ranging from standalone bulbs to wall accent lights and more, pricing starts at $25. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is LIFX Lightstrip 80-inch Starter Kit at $74.99. Usually you’d pay $90, with today’s offer marking only the third notable discount to date and a match of the all-time low. LIFX’s built-in polychrome technology allows this lightstrip to stand out from other options on the market by delivering 16 addressable zones for multiple lighting designs. Whether you’re looking to add some more immersive TV backlighting or some ambiance on a shelf, this LIFX offering packs 80 inches of strip alongside Siri, Alexa, and Assistant voice control over Wi-Fi. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable LIFX deals to start the week:

Then make sure to dive into Nanoleaf’s ongoing Hot Gamer Summer Sale for even more ways to add some vibrance to your space. Ranging from starter kits that’ll cover your walls in a pop of geometric color to add-on expansions and more, pricing starts at $63 on these HomeKit lighting sets.

LIFX Lightstrip Starter Kit featues:

These LED light strips can bend and extend up to 33 feet, allowing them to fit in almost any space from staircases to bed frames, cabinets, and desks. With Polychrome Technology you can paint or animate many colors along a single strip – and then bring them to life with our exclusive app effects. Our LED light strips can fill your room with rich colors to get the party started, brighten a dim workspace to help get things done or glow softly to set a mood.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

LIFX

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Protect your home with a Katchy Indoor Fly and Mosquito...
ARRIS S33 DOCSIS 3.1 modem packs a 2.5Gb Ethernet port ...
Backcountry takes extra 20% off The North Face, Columbi...
Have a 6-qt. Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker delivered fro...
Speed up your battlestation with SK Hynix M.2 SSDs star...
Harman Kardon’s regularly $480 Onyx Studio 7 Ster...
TCL’s new 20 SE Android Smartphone sees first dis...
LG’s 2021 evo 4K Gallery OLED TVs with AirPlay 2 ...
Show More Comments

Related

sitewide sale

Govee launches up to 30% off sitewide sale on RGB floor lamps, TV bias lighting, much more

30% off Learn More
40% off

TP-Link Kasa smart home gear from $10: Mini plugs, bulbs, dimmer switches, more

From $10 Learn More
30% off

Protect your home with a Katchy Indoor Fly and Mosquito Trap, now $28 at Amazon (30% off)

$28 Learn More
Today only

ARRIS S33 DOCSIS 3.1 modem packs a 2.5Gb Ethernet port at low of $149 (Save 25%), more

26% off Learn More

Backcountry takes extra 20% off The North Face, Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, more

Reg. $90

Have a 6-qt. Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker delivered from $66.50 shipped (Reg. $90)

$66.50 Learn More
41% off

Speed up your battlestation with SK Hynix M.2 SSDs starting at $60 (41% off)

$60+ Learn More
Reg. $480

Harman Kardon’s regularly $480 Onyx Studio 7 Stereo Bluetooth Speaker now $220

$220 Learn More