Upgrade your HomeKit setup with addressable LIFX lightstrips, color bulbs, more from $25

To start off the week, today we’re tracking a series of LIFX smart lighting discounts. Ranging from standalone bulbs to wall accent lights and more, pricing starts at $25. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is LIFX Lightstrip 80-inch Starter Kit at $74.99. Usually you’d pay $90, with today’s offer marking only the third notable discount to date and a match of the all-time low. LIFX’s built-in polychrome technology allows this lightstrip to stand out from other options on the market by delivering 16 addressable zones for multiple lighting designs. Whether you’re looking to add some more immersive TV backlighting or some ambiance on a shelf, this LIFX offering packs 80 inches of strip alongside Siri, Alexa, and Assistant voice control over Wi-Fi. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable LIFX deals to start the week:

Then make sure to dive into Nanoleaf’s ongoing Hot Gamer Summer Sale for even more ways to add some vibrance to your space. Ranging from starter kits that’ll cover your walls in a pop of geometric color to add-on expansions and more, pricing starts at $63 on these HomeKit lighting sets.

LIFX Lightstrip Starter Kit featues:

These LED light strips can bend and extend up to 33 feet, allowing them to fit in almost any space from staircases to bed frames, cabinets, and desks. With Polychrome Technology you can paint or animate many colors along a single strip – and then bring them to life with our exclusive app effects. Our LED light strips can fill your room with rich colors to get the party started, brighten a dim workspace to help get things done or glow softly to set a mood.

