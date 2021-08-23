Throw some Wilson footballs, soccer balls, more around the yard from $12 via Amazon (36% off)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessWilson
36% off From $12

Amazon is now offering up to 36% off Wilson sports gear, footballs, soccer balls, and more from $12. you can now score the Wilson NFL Super Grip Football for $13.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $25, it usually sells for closer $18 or so at Amazon where it is now at a 2021 low. This is at least 24% off and the lowest we can find. A great option to throw around the yard before kick-off this fall and beyond, this is a composite leather, official-sized ball with NFL branding. It also sports a butyl rubber bladder for “advanced air retention” and carries a 4+ star rating from over 17,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For something even more affordable, consider the Franklin Sports Grip-Rite 100 Rubber Junior Football at $10 Prime shipped. Carrying solid 4+ star ratings from thousands, this one is even easier to get your hands around to throw around the yard with the kids and will save you some cash in the process. 

But you’ll find plenty of other options starting from $12 in today’s Amazon Wilson sale as well. A series of footballs, basketballs, and soccer balls are up for grabs alongside some accessories right here

Then head over to our sports and fitness deal hub for even more including this adjustable dumbbell set, the new smart Upright GO S Posture Trainer, and much more. 

More on the Wilson NFL Super Grip Football:

  • Football is a game of will. Take hold of the game with the NFL Supergrip. Made with a high-performance composite material, this football offers the ideal blend of durability
  • Official Size Football
  • NFI branded
  • Super grip composite cover for a premium feel
  • Butyl rubber bladder for advanced air retention

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Wilson

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This Apple Health-ready smart food nutrition scale just...
Razer back to school sale goes live with gaming keyboar...
This commercial pull-down faucet affordably upgrades yo...
NETGEAR’s 10-port Gigabit network switch features...
Blue Yeti X Pro USB Mic with gold accents, built-in FX ...
8Bitdo’s Sn30 Pro+ Gamepad pairs retro stylings with ...
Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch with 20-day battery life hits ...
Thermos FUNtainers from $12 at Amazon: Water bottles, f...
Show More Comments

Related

WORX’ electric JawSaw makes trimming branches a breeze at $90, more in New Green Deals

J.Crew releases new sneakers for fall in collaboration with New Balance

29% off

This Apple Health-ready smart food nutrition scale just fell to $12 (Save 29%)

$12 Learn More
40% off

Disney Royal Savings event from under $6: Collectibles, apparel, more up to 40% off

From $6 Learn More
Save now

Razer back to school sale goes live with gaming keyboards, mice, chairs, more from $40

From $40 Learn More
50% off

Columbia’s End of Summer Event takes up to 50% off new markdowns from $15

from $15 Learn More
Amazon low

This commercial pull-down faucet affordably upgrades your kitchen at $35.50 (Amazon low)

$35.50 Learn More

Upgraded PlayStation 5 model is real; new SKUs land in Australia and the US + more