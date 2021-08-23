Throw some Wilson footballs, soccer balls, more around the yard from $12 via Amazon (36% off)

Amazon is now offering up to 36% off Wilson sports gear, footballs, soccer balls, and more from $12. you can now score the Wilson NFL Super Grip Football for $13.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $25, it usually sells for closer $18 or so at Amazon where it is now at a 2021 low. This is at least 24% off and the lowest we can find. A great option to throw around the yard before kick-off this fall and beyond, this is a composite leather, official-sized ball with NFL branding. It also sports a butyl rubber bladder for “advanced air retention” and carries a 4+ star rating from over 17,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, consider the Franklin Sports Grip-Rite 100 Rubber Junior Football at $10 Prime shipped. Carrying solid 4+ star ratings from thousands, this one is even easier to get your hands around to throw around the yard with the kids and will save you some cash in the process.

But you’ll find plenty of other options starting from $12 in today’s Amazon Wilson sale as well. A series of footballs, basketballs, and soccer balls are up for grabs alongside some accessories right here.

Then head over to our sports and fitness deal hub for even more including this adjustable dumbbell set, the new smart Upright GO S Posture Trainer, and much more.

Football is a game of will. Take hold of the game with the NFL Supergrip. Made with a high-performance composite material, this football offers the ideal blend of durability

Official Size Football

NFI branded

Super grip composite cover for a premium feel

Butyl rubber bladder for advanced air retention

