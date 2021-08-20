This adjustable dumbbell set declutters your workout area for $120 (Save 25%, New low)

LifePro Outlet (98% lifetime positive feedback from 4,500+) via Amazon is offering its PowerUp Adjustable Dumbbell Set for $119.99 shipped once the on-page $50 off coupon has been clipped. For comparison, this kit has been selling for closer to $160 lately. This works out to $40 off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Many at-home workout routines involve a set of dumbbells, but it can be confusing which size to buy. Not only that, as you get stronger you may need to buy a larger pair, leading to a setup that’s more cluttered than necessary. This is precisely why a pair of adjustable dumbbells could end up being a better investment for you. Each one of these can range from 2.5 to 15 pounds depending on which 2.5-pound increment you select. With six weights to choose from, these let you have essentially six pairs of dumbbells while only needing to create enough space for one. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could opt for this 6-pack Amazon Basics Coated Dumbbells at $35 shipped. It comes with a handy tower that will keep each pair organized. Bear in mind that you’ll only get 2-, 3-, and 5-pound sets. This kit is Amazon’s #1 best-seller with an average rating of 4.8/5 star from more than 47,000 shoppers.

Since you’re here, you may also want to have a look at some of the other markdowns in our sports and fitness guide. Examples range from the new smart Upright GO S Posture Trainer at $51, the Amazon Percussion Massage Gun for $61, and even this best-selling dual-visor motorcycle helmet at $37.50.

LifePro PowerUp Adjustable Dumbbell Set features:

Sleek, compact adjustable dumbbells pair includes 2 dumbbells, cleverly engineered to save space. Smooth wooden handles look as good as they feel, and the built-in adjustment system makes it easy to switch between weights.

Ingenious design makes it simple and straightforward to add or remove weight. Just move the slider while the dumbbells are on the rack to automatically increase or decrease weight. The weight plates lock while in use for safety.

