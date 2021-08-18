Stand proud with the new smart Upright GO S Posture Trainer down at $51 shipped

Amazon is now offering the new Upright GO S Posture Trainer and Corrector for $50.99 shipped. The regularly $60 price tag is already 40% below the previous-generation version, as we pointed out in our launch coverage, and it just dropped 15% to match the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. The strapless Upright GO S sits on your back to monitor and detect your posture, offering a “a gentle vibration to create cognitive awareness that drives behavioral change.” It syncs with the iOS and Android app to keep track of and calibrate your personal progress alongside training programs, goal setting, and daily stats to help improve your overall posture over time. Rated 4+ stars and you get even more details on what to expect in our previous coverage. Additional details below.

Another great way to improve posture and overall fitness is with an affordable set of Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands. This set comes in at a under $13 Prime shipped and carries stellar ratings from over 95,000 Amazon customers. Whether used in conjunction with or instead of the posture corrector above, you can dive into a workout just about anywhere with these, either on-the-go, at home, or right beside your desk.

If you’re looking for some new workout earbuds, we are tracking some great deals on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Buds 2 with ANC, Apple’s AirPods Pro, and the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 with wireless charging case. Then dive into our sports/fitness deal hub for even more including today’s sitewide MyProtein sale with some solid price drops on its popular whey products and much more.

More on the Upright GO S Posture Trainer and Corrector:

Upright’s core technology monitors your posture and detects when you are slouching providing a gentle vibration to create cognitive awareness that drives behavioral change.

Over time, Upright conditions you’re mind and body to maintain a healthy spine position and eliminate side effects from poor posture.

The Upright app for iOS and Android syncs with your device allowing you to calibrate your posture trainer perfectly to your specific needs. The app offers training programs, goal setting, and daily stats to track and analyze progress.

