Amazfit GTS 2 hits best price since Prime Day at $155 with 7-day battery life

-
AmazonFitness TrackerAmazfit
$155

Amazon is offering the Amazifit GTS 2 Smartwatch for $154.99 shipped. That’s a $25 discount from its normal going rate and marks the best price that we’ve seen outside of Prime Day when it hit $126 for a short time. This watch features built-in Alexa so you can ask questions, set alarms, create shopping lists, check the weather, and even control smart home devices with ease. You’ll find the ability for it to last up to seven days on a single charge and there are 90 different sports modes built-in, as well. The ability to dive up to 5ATM, or 50 meters, is also in tow making it ready to go day or night. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up this nine pack of bands to go with your new watch. It’ll allow you to have multiple styles to choose from before leaving the house, which will match it with any outfit you put on. For just $16, you’re essentially paying $1.75 for each band, which is a fantastic deal for what you get.

Don’t forget to swing by our fitness tracker guide for other great deals that we find. For instance, the Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch is down to $100 from its $140 going rate and the Fitbit Luxe is on sale for the first time ever following a $30 discount from its normal going rate.

More on the Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch:

  • AMAZON ALEXA BUILT-IN: Talk to Amazon Alexa on your Amazfit GTS 2. Ask questions, get translations, set alarms, and timers, create shopping lists, check the weather, control your smart home devices, and more.
  • LONG 7-DAY BATTERY LIFE & GPS BUILT-IN: The GTS 2 is equipped with a powerful 246mah battery that can last 7 days with typical use, and is always ready to escort you on your journeys and track your progress.
  • 3GB MUSIC STORAGE: Control mobile music playback via bluetooth, and transfer your favorite songs to the watch through your mobile phone with a massive 3gb local music storage. put your wireless headphones in, your phone down, and follow the music.

