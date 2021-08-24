Apple’s 32-inch Nano-Texture Pro Display XDR falls to a new all-time low at $575 off

B&H is now offering the Apple 32-inch Retina 6K Pro Display XDR Nano-Texture model for $5,499 shipped. Typically fetching $5,999, you’re looking at the steepest discount of the year at $500 off while also beating our previous mention by $311. Apple’s flagship monitor has long been a site for sore eyes in the pricing department, but today’s discount finally makes for a more affordable chance to bring the high-end accessory to your workstation.

Centered around the 32-inch 6K panel Pro Display XDR also packs P3 wide color support, 1000 nits sustained brightness that peak at 1600 nits, as well as the Nano-texture finish. Not to mention, there’s 96W power passthrough alongside Thunderbolt 3 connectivity to round out the package. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

PayPal shoppers can also lock-in an additional $75 in savings, dropping the price down to $5,424. You’ll need to first go sign into your PayPal account and navigate this landing page to find the B&H offer which will look like this. Then add the Pro Display XDR to your cart and check out with PayPal, which will drop the total to a new low.

Or if you’d prefer to bring home a more portable version of the XDR display, the latest iPad Pro delivers much of the same resolution in a smaller package. It’s currently on sale for one of the best prices yet, with up to $175 in savings. on the 12.9-inch model. Otherwise, just go give the rest this week’s best deals a look over in our Apple guide.

Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR features:

The Apple 32″ Pro Display XDR 16:9 Retina 6K HDR IPS Display is built with a 32″ IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel featuring a 6016 by 3384 6K resolution with Retina display technology that produces crisp, vivid images. As somewhat of a one-size-fits-all solution, the Pro Display XDR is well suited for multitasking and its 6K resolution with a 32″ viewing area is plenty to work with. For photo and design-focused users, it’s a large canvas that lets you fit all your content, tools, and anything else you’d like, on one screen.

