Arcade1Up’s upcoming Jr. collection delivers two new kid-focused arcade cabinets

Today, Arcade1Up is expanding its stable of popular arcade cabinets with two new offerings. Mixing things up, these upcoming releases will enter with a focus on getting younger gamers in on the action thanks to simplified designs that are still just as packed with classic iconography as you’d expect. Launching with a retro PAC-MAN and more modern Paw Patrol version later this fall, you can head below for all of the details on the Arcade1Up Jr. series.

Arcade1Up launches new Jr. lineup with two upcoming cabinets

Arcade1Up’s collection of retro cabinets have always been about getting just about anyone in on the old school action, but now, the brand is looking to introduce a new generation to some of the classics. Its upcoming Jr lineup quite fittingly accomplishes just that while also bringing some new licensed properties into the fold, as well.

Arcade1Up Jr. will be launching later this fall in October with two different offerings for getting kids in on its popular collection of at-home arcade cabinets. There’s still much of the same iconic form-factor as you’ll find on its 3/4th counterparts, just without the full attention to detail as you’ll find on its flagship offerings. Instead, the designs fit the target age with more rounded off edges and smaller packages to emulate the arcade experience instead of fully replicating it.

In true retro fashion, PAC-MAN will be headlining the new Arcade1Up Jr. collection. Stacking up to 36 inches tall, the cabinet is coated in the usual retro-themed decals and pairs with a fitting, bright yellow frame around the edge. The controls have also received a bit of a rework to suit the smaller hands that are bound to end up playing the built-in PAC-MAN, DIG DUG, and GALAGA games. The arcade stick is much larger, and the button layout has been simplified to help the cause.

As for the second of the two new unveils, Arcade1Up will be bringing an entirely new property into its stable for the Jr. collection. A mainstay for kids these days, Paw Patrol will be making its arcade cabinet debut later this year. There will be three onboard games themed around the series and all of the same specs as its classic counterpart.

Arcade1Up will be launching its PAC-MAN Jr. cabinet come October 15, while those looking to get in on the Paw Patrol side of things will have to wait until November 15. In either case, both will enter at $279.99 price points.

Arcade1Up’s new Jr. lineup may not be for everyone, but I love that the brand is switching things up from its usual releases to get some new gamers interested in the classics. The more affordable price points are sure to also be a big perk for parents, though these aren’t too far below what you’d end up paying for one of the full 3/4th scale models.

