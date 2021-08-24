Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ with 120Hz display is up to $150 off today at Amazon

-
AmazonAndroidSamsung
From $730

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ starting at $729.99 shipped for the 128GB model. This saves $120 from its normal going rate of $850 and comes within $31 of our previous mention. However, you can upgrade to the 256GB model at $150 off if you need more storage. If you’re in the market for a new tablet, and Apple’s offerings don’t tickle your fancy, then the Galaxy Tab S7+ could be the ticket for you. it delivers a 120Hz display with S Pen support, 6GB of RAM, up to 14 hours of battery life, and microSD expansion, should the up to 256GB onboard storage not be enough for you. A few months ago, we ran a poll that found the Galaxy S7 lineup were among the more popular Android tablet offerings with our readers. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our first impressions writeup. Note: Delivery is currently delayed by up to a few weeks, but ordering now will lock in the discounted rate. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus instead. Given that it costs $149 instead of $730 or more, you’re saving at least $591 here. It packs 32GB of internal storage, 2GB of RAM, and a 10.3-inch FHD display. Sure, it’s not quite as high-end as the model above, but with your savings, you’d be able to pick up an additional Amazon Fire 7 and have a few tablets for far below the price of one.

Save some cash when opting for Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro at $379 off. Coming in refurbished condition, you’ll find there’s plenty to like here. From USB-C to support for Apple’s second generation Pencil, the Magic Keyboard, Face ID, and more, skipping the latest and greatest to keep some cash in your pocket is never a bad idea if you can live with the feature trade-offs.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ features:

With the Samsung 12.4″ Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB Tablet, you’ll be able to watch movies, sketch drawings, and edit photos on the 12.4″ Super AMOLED display, which features a 2800 x 1752 resolution. Now featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy Tab S7+ provides smooth scrolling and an immersive gaming experience. The included S Pen is improved, now featuring a rounded form factor and an elongated tip, providing a natural writing and drawing experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Samsung

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazon takes $100 off all-new Fire HD 10 tablet bundles...
Anker’s smart 2.1-Ch. Nebula Soundbar just droppe...
Greenworks 48V 20-inch Electric Mowers now up to $85 of...
Nulaxy metal MacBook and smartphone stands up to 57% of...
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 just launched last week and are a...
Etekcity’s HealthKit Bluetooth Smart Scales are n...
Save up to $100 on Sabrent’s 5,000MB/s internal M...
Bring the Mario Kart Live Circuit AR kit home from $60 ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $499

Lenovo’s Tab P11 Pro with 11.5-inch 2K OLED Dolby Vision display hits $310 (Reg. $499)

$310 Learn More
$100 off

Amazon takes $100 off all-new Fire HD 10 tablet bundles with Microsoft 365, more from $170

$170 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: August 24, 2021 – Save $300 on iPhone 12 mini, Galaxy Buds 2 $110, more

50% off

Banana Republic Factory Pre-Fall Event takes up to 50% off new styles + extra 15% off

+ 15% off Learn More
Reg. $180+

Anker’s smart 2.1-Ch. Nebula Soundbar just dropped to $140 at Amazon (Reg. up to $230)

$140 Learn More
Save $85

Greenworks 48V 20-inch Electric Mowers now up to $85 off at new lows from $321

From $321 Learn More
57% off

Nulaxy metal MacBook and smartphone stands up to 57% off with deals from $6 Prime shipped

From $6 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $20 (Save 33%), moree

From $6 Learn More