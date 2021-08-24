Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ with 120Hz display is up to $150 off today at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ starting at $729.99 shipped for the 128GB model. This saves $120 from its normal going rate of $850 and comes within $31 of our previous mention. However, you can upgrade to the 256GB model at $150 off if you need more storage. If you’re in the market for a new tablet, and Apple’s offerings don’t tickle your fancy, then the Galaxy Tab S7+ could be the ticket for you. it delivers a 120Hz display with S Pen support, 6GB of RAM, up to 14 hours of battery life, and microSD expansion, should the up to 256GB onboard storage not be enough for you. A few months ago, we ran a poll that found the Galaxy S7 lineup were among the more popular Android tablet offerings with our readers. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our first impressions writeup. Note: Delivery is currently delayed by up to a few weeks, but ordering now will lock in the discounted rate. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus instead. Given that it costs $149 instead of $730 or more, you’re saving at least $591 here. It packs 32GB of internal storage, 2GB of RAM, and a 10.3-inch FHD display. Sure, it’s not quite as high-end as the model above, but with your savings, you’d be able to pick up an additional Amazon Fire 7 and have a few tablets for far below the price of one.

Save some cash when opting for Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro at $379 off. Coming in refurbished condition, you’ll find there’s plenty to like here. From USB-C to support for Apple’s second generation Pencil, the Magic Keyboard, Face ID, and more, skipping the latest and greatest to keep some cash in your pocket is never a bad idea if you can live with the feature trade-offs.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ features:

With the Samsung 12.4″ Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB Tablet, you’ll be able to watch movies, sketch drawings, and edit photos on the 12.4″ Super AMOLED display, which features a 2800 x 1752 resolution. Now featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy Tab S7+ provides smooth scrolling and an immersive gaming experience. The included S Pen is improved, now featuring a rounded form factor and an elongated tip, providing a natural writing and drawing experience.

