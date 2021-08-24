Hisense’s 75-inch 8K TV launches with 120Hz refresh rate, ability to upscale content, more

-
HDTVNewsHisense
Order Now!

Several months ago, Hisense held a press event where it unveiled several new products. One of the items mentioned was an 8K TV. Today we’ve spotted an official Amazon listing, and it surprisingly costs less than the company had originally planned. This Hisense 8K TV sports several notable features: a 74.5-inch panel, native 120Hz refresh rate, 7680 by 4320 resolution, and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. There are also 180 local dimming zones, which should play a vital role in the visual accuracy when viewing dark scenes and content. Continue reading to learn more.

The new Hisense 8K TV upscales your content ‘to near-8K quality’

With 33 million pixels in tow, the new Hisense 8K TV is ready to display up to four times more detail than a 4K alternative. While you may be thinking this difference can only be spotted when viewing top-notch content, an integrated “upscaler takes non-8K content and boosts it to near-8K quality.”

Hisense has opted to use the Roku platform for this television, which paves the way for AirPlay 2 support while also squashing the need for an 8K streaming media player. Both Dolby Vision and Atmos are supported, and a native 120Hz refresh rate aims to make gaming on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 as smooth as possible.

Pricing and availability

When announced back in May, this Hisense 8K TV had an MSRP of $3,200, but surprisingly the first Amazon listing has appeared and undercuts this with a price that is more than $302 off. While the original price remains competitive with TCL and others, an even lower launch cost of $2,897.43 via Amazon makes this release even more compelling.

Amazon is not the only retailer with a new listing for the new Hisense 8K TV. It has also appeared at BuyDig, but most of the details are currently blank, including price. Unfortunately, there’s currently a one to two-month shipping delay for this unit at Amazon, but this could change once all of the dust settles.

9to5Toys’ Take

Truth be told, I still have a couple of 1080p televisions sprinkled throughout my home. Granted, there are also a couple of 4K solutions, but it’s worth pointing out that I have very little reason to consider upgrading any unit that still remains fully functional.

That being said, if I were in need of a new TV and wanted something that will be future-proof for years and years to come, the new Hisense 8K TV would certainly make in on my list of contenders. There’s a lot to like, and a native 120Hz refresh rate is one of my favorite. I’m also a fan of this unit’s slim bezels, stand, and overall aesthetic.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Hisense

About the Author

LEGO officially debuts ten new City Stuntz kits with fl...
Best new perfume for fall 2021: GUCCI, Marc Jacobs, mor...
Arcade1Up’s upcoming Jr. collection delivers two ...
Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase starts now with 90 mins ...
LEGO planning to release Technic CAT Bulldozer later th...
Sceptre’s latest monitor wields rear RGB lighting...
Anycubic Photon Ultra is coming soon from $399 as the &...
Klipsch T5 II ANC Earbuds review: Hi-fi audio that soun...
Show More Comments

Related

New TCL 8K Mini-LED TV lineup debuts with VRR, Dolby Vision, AirPlay 2, competitive pricing, more

Save now

Hisense 2021 4K 55-inch ULED 120Hz Android TV on sale for only second time at $100 off, more

$100 off Learn More
$1,000 off

LG and Samsung 4K TV deals from $1,339 with up to $1,000 in savings (55- to 83-inches)

$1,339+ Learn More
Save now

Samsung’s Galaxy S21/+/Ultra lineup drops to second-best prices yet at up to $223 off

$223 off Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Coloring Book, ProCam X, Cubasis 3, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Apple’s 32-inch Nano-Texture Pro Display XDR falls to a new all-time low at $575 off

$575 off Learn More
Reg. $130

Add SiriusXM to your car with the Commander Touch receiver for $40 installed

$40 Learn More
Sitewide savings

mophie 2-day sitewide flash sale goes live with 25% off MagSafe gear, iPad keyboard, more

25% off Learn More