Hisense’s 75-inch 8K TV launches with 120Hz refresh rate, ability to upscale content, more

Several months ago, Hisense held a press event where it unveiled several new products. One of the items mentioned was an 8K TV. Today we’ve spotted an official Amazon listing, and it surprisingly costs less than the company had originally planned. This Hisense 8K TV sports several notable features: a 74.5-inch panel, native 120Hz refresh rate, 7680 by 4320 resolution, and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. There are also 180 local dimming zones, which should play a vital role in the visual accuracy when viewing dark scenes and content. Continue reading to learn more.

The new Hisense 8K TV upscales your content ‘to near-8K quality’

With 33 million pixels in tow, the new Hisense 8K TV is ready to display up to four times more detail than a 4K alternative. While you may be thinking this difference can only be spotted when viewing top-notch content, an integrated “upscaler takes non-8K content and boosts it to near-8K quality.”

Hisense has opted to use the Roku platform for this television, which paves the way for AirPlay 2 support while also squashing the need for an 8K streaming media player. Both Dolby Vision and Atmos are supported, and a native 120Hz refresh rate aims to make gaming on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 as smooth as possible.

Pricing and availability

When announced back in May, this Hisense 8K TV had an MSRP of $3,200, but surprisingly the first Amazon listing has appeared and undercuts this with a price that is more than $302 off. While the original price remains competitive with TCL and others, an even lower launch cost of $2,897.43 via Amazon makes this release even more compelling.

Amazon is not the only retailer with a new listing for the new Hisense 8K TV. It has also appeared at BuyDig, but most of the details are currently blank, including price. Unfortunately, there’s currently a one to two-month shipping delay for this unit at Amazon, but this could change once all of the dust settles.

9to5Toys’ Take

Truth be told, I still have a couple of 1080p televisions sprinkled throughout my home. Granted, there are also a couple of 4K solutions, but it’s worth pointing out that I have very little reason to consider upgrading any unit that still remains fully functional.

That being said, if I were in need of a new TV and wanted something that will be future-proof for years and years to come, the new Hisense 8K TV would certainly make in on my list of contenders. There’s a lot to like, and a native 120Hz refresh rate is one of my favorite. I’m also a fan of this unit’s slim bezels, stand, and overall aesthetic.

