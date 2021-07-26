New TCL 8K Mini-LED TV lineup debuts with VRR, Dolby Vision, AirPlay 2, competitive pricing, more

While early adopters tend to pay a hefty premium to get their hands on the latest technology first, this is not always the case. The new TCL 6-Series 8K Mini-LED TV lineup has officially launched and it packs top-tier features into a reasonable price that turns up the heat on competitors. Owners will garner 33 million pixels, 240 Contrast Control Zones, Dolby Vision, Variable Refresh Rate, and the list goes on. Pre-orders are live now, and shipments are slated to start going out in about one month. Continue reading to learn more.

TCL’s 8K Mini-LED TV lineup has raised the bar for its competitors

Since televisions have a tendency to last a long time, the upgrades available can sometimes catch you by surprise. The new TCL 8K Mini-LED TV series quadruples the clarity offered by 4K models and this lineup boasts 240 localized backlight zones to bright and dark areas of the image look about as accurate as possible. When it comes to refresh rates, buyers can anticipate up to 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.

Other features include support for AirPlay 2, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Variable Refresh Rate, and more. Unsurprisingly, it can be controlled by Assistant, Alexa, and Siri, making it a breeze to toggle power and much more from a compatible device. When it comes to software, the new 6-Series lineup is powered by Roku, but four HDMI ports make it a cinch to hook up the latest Apple TV, Fire TV, or, Android TV streaming media player.

“We are thrilled to offer TCL’s first 8K resolution sets this year in partnership with Roku. Not only will we be ready for the next stage of 8K content as new game consoles and streaming services roll out, but more importantly, we’re making 8K more accessible to all. As consumers adopt 65,” 75″ and even larger screens for their homes, they will naturally choose the greater screen resolution of 8K for those displays and with the advantage of being a vertically integrated company, we can continue bringing premium products like the 6-Series to market at a compelling value,” said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL.

Pricing and availability

The TCL 6-Series 8K Mini-LED TV lineup will launch in roughly one month and be available in both 65- and 75-inch sizes. Pricing is set at $2,199 and $2,999, respectively. The cost is surprisingly reasonable given the technology that’s crammed into these units. For comparison, TCL manages to go head to head with Samsung’s two-year-old 8K television in terms of price.

9to5Toys’ Take

Without question, TCL’s new 6-Series 8K Mini-LED TVs look phenomenal. Unfortunately, I have already furnished every bedroom in my home with a television, so I think I will miss the boat this time around. That being said, anyone in the market for a new TV will not need to look much further than this given the future-proof features and reasonable price delivered by TCL.

