Samsung’s Galaxy S21/+/Ultra lineup drops to second-best prices yet at up to $223 off

Amazon is now discounting the lineup of Samsung Galaxy S21 unlocked smartphones headlined by the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB at $976.47 shipped. Arriving at the second-best price to date, you’d normally pay $1,200 with today’s offer marking the lowest price in months with over $223 in savings.

Sure Samsung just released its new folding handsets, but for those who would rather go with a more typical flagship, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra is ready and waiting with today’s sale. Centered around a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, the entire experience is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and backed by 12GB of RAM as well as S Pen support. Not to mention, the most capable camera array of the S21 lineup with a quad-sensor system around back. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 620 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look heading below for more.

If the lead package is a bit to high-end or pricy for your needs, much of those same savings carry over to the Samsung Galaxy S21+ Plus 5G 128GB smartphone at $799.99. Down from $1,000, you’re saving $200 here with today’s offer matching the second-best price. Stepping down to a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, the Galaxy S21+ packs a triple camera system backed by much of the same AI capabilities and 5G connectivity. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can see how it compares to Samsung’s other latest devices in our coverage here.

And to round out the lineup, you’ll find $150 in savings on the Samsung Galaxy S21. With prices starting at the most affordable tier in the lineup, you’ll be able to grab the handset’s 6.2-inch 120Hz display and triple camera setup starting at $649.99 for the 128GB model. Then for even more deals, hit up our Android guide as well as our roundup of all the best app and game discounts.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features:

Create professional quality content with the pro-grade camera system of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra STORAGE 5G Smartphone. The quad camera system provides a 108MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP 10x telephoto cameras. In addition to 3x & 10x optical zoom, Space Zoom offers up to 100x digital zoom for long distance shots. Video recording can reach up to 8K resolution, and with 8K Video Snap, specific memories can be plucked out as 33MP hi-res stills. With support for an (optional) S Pen, you can precisely edit the footage, annotate, draw, and more.

