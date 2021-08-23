Best Android app deals of the day: Swiftly switch Pro, 911 Operator, Network Analyzer Pro, more

Let’s kick off another work week with all of this afternoon’s best deals in Android games and apps. You’ll find some great new Google smart home hardware deals on tap today, alongside some Android handset deals, but it’s all about the apps for right now. Today’s collection has some notable games including Neo Monsters, 911 Operator, and Star Traders: Frontiers as well as some productivity titles like Travel Tracker Pro, Swiftly switch – Pro, and Network Analyzer Pro. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside today’s first price drop on TCL’s new 20 SE Android Smartphone, our Android-Friendly hardware deals are headlined by some solid google smart home gear. That include its Google Nest Protect Smoke Alarm and a 2021 low on Nest Cam Indoor at up to 31% off. Moving over to wearables, Fitbit Luxe saw it first notable discount today alongside the Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 at $140. Anker’s latest sale discounts car mounts, projectors, and more from $14 and here are all of today’s best smartphone accessory offers.

Today’s best game deals: Mass Effect Legendary $38, Burnout Paradise Remastered $10, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Swiftly Switch:

Swiftly Switch is an edge app that improves your Android experience by allowing you to use your phone with one hand and making multitasking faster! Swiftly Switch runs in the background and can be easily accessed from any screen with just one swipe from edge screen. It’s fast, battery friendly, highly customizable.Swiftly Switch offers new ways to handle your phone: Recent apps switcher: Arrange your recent apps in a floating circle sidebar. Switch between them by one swipe from trigger screen edge zone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!