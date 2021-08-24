WD 5TB My Passport for Mac falls to $120 with SSDs and desktop drives at up to $160 off

Western Digital has now kicked off a new sale this week, discounting a selection of portable and desktop storage including hard drives, SSDs, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick amongst the sale is the WD 5TB My Passport for Mac Portable Hard Drive at $119.99. Down from $160, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year that comes within $5 of the 2021 low. Delivering a Mac-friendly portable form-factor with USB-C at the helm, WD’s My Passport is an ideal option for storing away in your everyday carry while going to and from class. It’s also small enough to not take up too much space on your at-home workstation while still adding 5TB of storage into the mix. Over 5,900 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to fill out a NAS by taking advantage of one of this week’s discounts, the WD Elements Desktop 14TB Hard Drive at $289.99 is worth a look instead. Down from $380, this is one of the best prices of the year and the lowest in months. Ideal for expanding your backup server, NAS, or media setup, WD’s 14TB hard drive sports a desktop form-factor with USB 3.0 connectivity for pairing with your Mac, and the same enterprise-level drives on the inside that we’ve seen from releases in the past.

Then be sure to go check out all of the other discounts in this week’s sale right here. You’ll find some of the latest external SSDs for upgrading your back to school everyday carry as well as some high-end internal offerings at up to $160 off. Or just head on over to our Mac accessories guide for other ways to elevate your setup.

WD 5TB My Passport for Mac features:

Every journey needs a passport. The My Passport for Mac drive is trusted, portable storage that perfectly complements your on-the-go lifestyle. Compatible with USB-C and USB-A, the My Passport for Mac drive comes equipped to connect with today’s latest technology. With a new, stylish design that fits in the palm of your hand, there’s space to store, organize, and share all the photos, videos, music and documents that fill your life. Perfectly paired with Apple’s time Machine backup software and password protection, the My Passport for Mac drive helps keep your files safe and your life Driving forward.

