Google's official Pixel Stand 10W Qi charger has dropped to a new low of $35.50

-
Reg. $79 $35.50

Update: Now back in stock at B&H after selling out at Amazon.

After getting a first official look at the upcoming Pixel 6 and 6 Pro earlier this week, we’re now seeing a notable discount go live on the Google Pixel Stand 10W Qi Wireless Charger at Amazon. Having dropped in price to $35.49, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $5 below our previous mention and as much as 55% off the usual up to $79 price tag. Whether you just recently picked up the Pixel 5 or are still rocking an older Google handset, adding the brand’s official wireless charging stand into the mix is a great way to upgrade your charging setup. It sports a premium design alongside the ability to dish out 10W of power to your handset and is compatible with the Pixel 3 and up. Google Pixel Stand will also turn your device into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,800 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

If picking up the Pixel 6 when it launches is on your radar, it might be wise to go with another, more affordable, Qi charger in the meantime. Google is still reportedly working on a predecessor to the lead deal for its latest smartphone with built-in fans and more which you can get the scoop on right here. Until that supposed debut later this fall, bringing home Anker’s 10W Wireless Charging Stand for only $19 at Amazon will still deliver a convenient place to refuel your smartphone at the desk or nightstand. The only downside is you’re ditching the more tailored Pixel experience found above.

Though if you think sticking with a previous-generation handset will do just fine, we’re tracking a notable price cut on the Google Pixel 4 currently. Delivering a 5.7-inch OLED display and all of the AI-backed photography chops we’ve come to expect from the Pixel lineup, you can grab this unlocked handset at the second-best price to date at $390.

Google Pixel Stand features:

Enjoy added control over your home with this Google Pixel stand. It connects your phone to Nest devices during charging for convenient home monitoring, and it can turn your device into a digital photo frame for reviewing favorite images. This Google Pixel stand has alarm functionality to gradually lighten your room in the morning.

