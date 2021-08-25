Save up to $105 on Anker mini Android projectors, more at Amazon with deals from $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Anker Amazon storefront is offering up to 60% off video projectors and accessories. You can score the Anker Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projector for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $280, this is a solid $80 price drop and the lowest total we can find. This Android, pocket-sized projector is great for setting up a theater just about anywhere with direct access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and more. You’ll find some nice kid-friendly protection features that see the DLP bulb automatically shut off if anyone comes within 60cm while onboard parental controls add some peace of mind to the experience when the kids are using it. Rated 4+ stars. You’ll find some of Anker’s higher-end models and accessories below.

A great add-on that’s also on sale today at Amazon is the Nebula Astro Official Silicone Cover at $7.99 Prime shipped. This is as much as 60% off and a great way to protect your investment above on the Astro Mini. It adds a sheathe of non-slip silicone material while still allowing all ports and controls to remain accessible. Rated 4+ stars.

For a more pro experience without breaking the bank, today’s Gold Box also has the Anker Nebula Apollo Wi-Fi projector marked down to $244.99 shipped from the regular $350. This is $105 off the going rate and the best we can find. A 100-inch picture and a 4-hour battery life is joined by a 200 ANSI brightness rating and 4+ star reviews from over 980 Amazon customers.

Then go dive into our latest Anker Amazon sale roundup for deep deals on its MagSafe mounts, charging gear, and even more projectors starting from $14 right here.

More on the Anker Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projector:

The World is Your Cinema: Transform any location, from your bedroom to your backyard and beyond, into your own personal movie theater thanks to Astro’s pocket-sized design.

Endless Entertainment: Enjoy a universe of entertainment in the palm of your hand with Android 7.1. Binge-watch your favorite movies and shows on Netflix or Amazon Prime, or keep the kids occupied via YouTube Kids and more.

