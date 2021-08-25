Chefman’s family-sized 11.6-quart air fryer drops to new all-time low at $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon now offers Chefman’s 11.6-quart Auto-Stir Air Fryer for $79.99 shipped. Originally going for $150, though recently selling for around $100, today’s 20% drop marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Touting an extra-large 11.6-quart capacity, Chefman’s Auto-Stir air fryer makes preparing family-sized dinners a breeze. It’s large enough to fit an 8-inch baking pan and comes complete with two wire racks as well as a 5.5L basket and stir attachment. That way, you can keep your frozen goodies moving to maintain an even fry. You’ll find 14 total cooking presets on the digital display, with adjustable timing and heat as well. Over 500 customers have left it with an average of 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for something more compact? This popular Dash Tasti Crisp air fryer sports a 2.6-quart basket for $45. While clearly the more affordable option, it doesn’t carry any of the cooking presets or accoutrements that our lead deal does. But for nearly half the price, you’ll still be getting the same basic functionality in a more space-budgeted package. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 19,000 customers.

Alternatively, you can add pressure cooking, yogurt making, and a slew of other cooking options to your air fryer with Ninja’s 6.5-quart multi-cooker down to $170. Large enough to roast a 5-pound chicken, this versatile appliance brings a lot to the table and is currently down to the second-best price we’ve ever tracked.

Chefman 11.6-qt Auto-Stir Air Fryer features:

Enjoy perfectly cooked meals with the advanced auto-stirring technology. Simply select “STIR” and your Air Fryer Oven + will keep ingredients moving until they’re cooked to perfection. Plus, the rotisserie function keeps larger food moving for an innovative air frying experience

With infrared heating and the convection bake function, you can achieve fast and even cooking for every meal of the day. This versatile combo air fryer also bakes and dehydrates, so you never need clutter on your countertop. Dual heating elements make it even quicker to go from prep to table for everything from crispy snacks to tasty baked goods for the whole family

Satisfy your craving for perfectly golden French fries, dehydrated fruits and veggies, and irresistible baked treats all in one easy to use countertop device. Enjoy all the flavor you love with none of the guilt by using 98% less oil than traditional frying methods. When the feasting is done, stress less about cleanup with dishwasher-safe accessories

