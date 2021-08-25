Ninja’s 6.5-qt. Foodi Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer hits second-best Amazon price at $170

Amazon is now offering the 6.5-quart Ninja OS301 Foodi Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer for $169.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the regular $200 price tag, the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon and the lowest we can find. This model fetches over $220 at Walmart right now. Alongside the 6.5-quart capacity and 4.6-quart air fry basket, this model sports 10 different functions including pressure cook, slow cook, steam, make yogurt, sear/sauté, air fry crisp, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and a keep warm option. It is large for a 5-pound chicken, a 6-pound roast, or about 3-pounds of fries at one time. Dishwasher safe cooking vessels are joined by the nesting broil rack, and a 4+ star rating from over 22,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’ll want to check this morning’s deal on Chefman’s regularly $150 Toast-Air Oven and Air Fryer down at $90 for a lower-cost option. This one isn’t exactly a proper multi-cooker, but it will still bake, air fry, and roast just about anything you can fit int here for about $80 less than today’s lead deal. We are also still tracking the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker down at $70, just don’t expect to get built-in air frying with this one.

Swing by our home goods guide for additional deals on everything from Roborock’s latest H7 cordless stick vacuum to NESCO’s vacuum sealing system and these Wusthof cutlery sets up to $311 off. Then check out Amazon’s latest Purell hand sanitizer sale to refresh your stock starting from just $12 Prime shipped including wipes, gels, travel packages, and more.

More on the Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer:

The stainless steel pressure cooker that crisps. TenderCrisp Technology lets you quickly pressure cook to lock in juices, then swap lids for a crispy, golden air fry finish

10-in-1 versatility lets you pressure cook, slow cook, steam, make yogurt, sear/sauté, air fry crisp, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and keep foods warm inside the pot

Stainless steel nesting broil rack lets you steam, broil, and add a layer of capacity and it easily stores inside the cooking pot

