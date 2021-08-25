Ninja’s 6.5-qt. Foodi Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer hits second-best Amazon price at $170

-
AmazonHome GoodsNinja
Reg. $200+ $170

Amazon is now offering the 6.5-quart Ninja OS301 Foodi Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer for $169.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the regular $200 price tag, the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon and the lowest we can find. This model fetches over $220 at Walmart right now. Alongside the 6.5-quart capacity and 4.6-quart air fry basket, this model sports 10 different functions including pressure cook, slow cook, steam, make yogurt, sear/sauté, air fry crisp, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and a keep warm option. It is large for a 5-pound chicken, a 6-pound roast, or about 3-pounds of fries at one time. Dishwasher safe cooking vessels are joined by the nesting broil rack, and a 4+ star rating from over 22,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

You’ll want to check this morning’s deal on Chefman’s regularly $150 Toast-Air Oven and Air Fryer down at $90 for a lower-cost option. This one isn’t exactly a proper multi-cooker, but it will still bake, air fry, and roast just about anything you can fit int here for about $80 less than today’s lead deal. We are also still tracking the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker down at $70, just don’t expect to get built-in air frying with this one. 

Swing by our home goods guide for additional deals on everything from Roborock’s latest H7 cordless stick vacuum to NESCO’s vacuum sealing system and these Wusthof cutlery sets up to $311 off. Then check out Amazon’s latest Purell hand sanitizer sale to refresh your stock starting from just $12 Prime shipped including wipes, gels, travel packages, and more. 

More on the Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer:

  • The stainless steel pressure cooker that crisps. TenderCrisp Technology lets you quickly pressure cook to lock in juices, then swap lids for a crispy, golden air fry finish
  • 10-in-1 versatility lets you pressure cook, slow cook, steam, make yogurt, sear/sauté, air fry crisp, bake/roast, broil, dehydrate, and keep foods warm inside the pot
  • Stainless steel nesting broil rack lets you steam, broil, and add a layer of capacity and it easily stores inside the cooking pot

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Roborock’s latest H7 cordless stick vacuum sees f...
Save up to $105 on Anker mini Android projectors, more ...
Add Chefman’s regularly $150 Toast-Air Oven and A...
Tribit’s new StormBox Pro Bluetooth Speaker retur...
Smartphone Accessories: Xcentz MFi Lightning Cable $6 (...
Cut down on food waste with NESCO’s vacuum sealin...
Today’s best game deals: Bravely Default II $30, ...
High-end Wusthof cutlery sets up to $311 off with deals...
Show More Comments

Related

Remastered classic Grand Theft Auto Trilogy for Switch, Xbox, PS5, more expected for October

Reg. $150

Levoit’s new upgraded Google Assistant Core 300S Smart Air Purifier now available with launch discount

$130 Learn More
First discount

Roborock’s latest H7 cordless stick vacuum sees first discount at $75 off

Save $75 Learn More
60% off

Save up to $105 on Anker mini Android projectors, more at Amazon with deals from $8

From $8 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: August 25, 2021 – M1 iMac $175 off, DJI OM 4 $129, more

75% off

Nike Clearance Event at Kohls offers hundreds of styles up to 75% off from $15

from $15 Learn More
Reg. $150

Add Chefman’s regularly $150 Toast-Air Oven and Air Fryer to your arsenal for $90 today

$90 Learn More
Save now

Tribit’s new StormBox Pro Bluetooth Speaker returns to low of $102, more from $30

From $30 Learn More