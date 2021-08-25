Prepare for falling leaves with Greenworks electric leaf blowers from $100 (Save 21%)

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Leaf Blower for $212.39 shipped. Typically fetching $269, you’re looking at 21% in savings and the second-best price to date. With fall around the corner, so too is the inevitable task of dealing with all of those pesky leaves that’ll soon be covering up the gorgeous lawn you spent all summer on. That’s where the Greenworks Pro 80V shines, with 145MPH wind speeds and a 19-minute runtime for herding all of those leaves into one place. Its included 2.5Ah battery is compatible with the rest of the Greenworks ecosystem, and lets you cut gas and oil thanks to a cordless design. Over 790 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

The 80V offering above is certainly on the more powerful end of lawn care mastery. So for those who can get away with something a bit less capable but equally as environmentally-friendly, this Greenworks 40V Cordless Leaf Blower at $99.65 when clipping the on-page coupon is worth a look. Delivering $29 in savings, this is one of the best prices to date and comes backed with a bundled battery and charger alongside 150MPH wind speeds for tackling the leaves this fall. And the 4.2/5 star rating from over 12,000 customers is a nice touch, as well.

But if it’s the actual lawn you care about, there are a pair of Greenworks 48V 20-inch Electric Mowers on sale and up for the taking from $321. Both enter with dual 5Ah batteries and much of the same cutting features, though you’ll lock-in the full $85 in savings on the self-propelled model.

Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Leaf Blower features:

This handheld blower is capable of high-velocity air speeds up to 145 MPH and airflow up to 580 CFM to easily handle the toughest blowing tasks like clearing wet & heavy leaves, grass, and other stubborn debris. The Greenworks lineup features over 20 high-performance Pro 80V tools, allowing you to ditch your gas tools for an innovative, eco-friendly alternative.

