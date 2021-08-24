Greenworks 48V 20-inch Electric Mowers now up to $85 off at new lows from $321

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks 48V 20-inch Self-Propelled Electric Mower with bundled drill/driver for $414.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $500, it just dropped to $425 with the added coupon saving you a total of $85 in order to mark a new all-time low that’s $10 below previous mentions. Summer may be winding down, but locking in this discounted mower from Greenworks is a great way to finally ditch gas and oil for those remaining cutting sessions and ahead of next year. This model arrives with a 20-inch cutting deck alongside dual 5Ah batteries and a charger that delivers 45 minutes of cutting per charge. Plus, you’re also getting a bundled drill/driver that’s compatible with the Greenworks ecosystem. Over 4,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and we recently took a hands-on at a similar model in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

Those who can get away without as capable of a mower will certainly want to consider this discounted Greenworks 48V Cordless Electric Mower instead. Arriving with a 17-inch cutting deck and bundled drill, the package is now down to $321.50 with the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $400, you’re looking at the second-best price to date with $79 in savings attached as well as a similar dual battery and charger bundle included. This one just ditches the self-propelled features found above. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Otherwise, go give our Green Deals guide a look for all of the other notable discounts still live on environmentally-conscious gear. If you have any camping or tailgating trips on the horizon, upgrading your setup with Goal Zero’s Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel, especially considering it is now on sale for $162.

Greenworks 48V 20-inch Electric Mower featues:

The Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 50 indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more! The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. The outdoor power equipment allows you to tackle up to 1/4 acre with the available 1.5Ah, 2Ah, 4Ah, and 5Ah batteries.

