Sonos Beam drops to the lowest price of the year starting at $319 (Reg. $399)

Microsoft is currently offering the Sonos Beam Soundbar for $349 shipped. Those who can checkout with PayPal can drop the price down to $324 at B&H. First, go sign into your PayPal account and navigate this landing page to find the B&H offer which will look like this. Once activated, go add it to your cart and checkout using PayPal, where the discount will be automatically applied. Down from $399, you’re saving as much as $75 with today’s offer marking a new 2021 low. Sonos Beam delivers a compact way to upgrade your TV’s built-in speakers without sacrificing on the ecosystem’s famed features. While you’ll find integration with the rest of the Sonos lineup, there’s also AirPlay 2 support alongside built-in Alexa. Not to mention, Sonos Trueplay for adapting the audio profile to your space. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Those who don’t mind going with a certified refurbished offering can lock-in even steeper savings. Sonos itself is currently discounting the in-house renewed Beam for $319, dropping the price by another $5. This one is backed by the full warranty found above, as well as all of the other features you’d expect. That extra cash may very well be worth the added peace of mind, but for those who want to save every penny, you can still upgrade the home theater for even less.

But if you’re really in the market for a true home theater experience, our recent review of Klipsch’s new Cinema 1200 Soundbar is worth a look. Delivering a parade of notable features, Dolby Atmos leads the way alongside a premium build and the kind of rich soundstage you’d expect from the folks at Klipsch. Dive into our coverage right here for a closer look.

Sonos Beam features:

Experience incredible sound while streaming watching TV and movies, streaming music, enjoying podcasts and audiobooks, or playing video games all with voice control. Amazon Alexa is built right in so you can play music, check news, set alarms, and more, completely hands free. At just 25.6 inches, Beam won’t hang off furniture or block the TV. Go from unboxing to listening in minutes with just two cords and automatic remote detection.

