Turtle Beach revives a classic with the newly redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset

Turtle Beach recently announced that it’s bringing its best-selling console gaming headset, the Recon 200, back for next-generation platforms. The Recon 200 Gen 2 is made to work with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch, as well as PC and mobile. This makes it a versatile headset and, at $60, will be a go-to for many budget-focused gamers. What all features will it have, and should you buy? Let’s take a closer look.

A legend returns, ready for next-generation gaming

The original Recon 200 was a best-selling headset in its time, and it’s now time for the second generation to take shape. The Recon 200 Gen 2 offers more features and functions than the original did at the same $60 MSRP. Most notably, you’ll find variable mic monitoring, ProSpecs glasses-friendly design, softer memory foam cushions, and a new headband that delivers added rigidity.

At $59.95 gamers won’t find another headset that offers the powerful amplified game audio and features to compete with what the Recon 200 Gen 2 brings to the table,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “There was already so much for gamers to like about the original Recon 200, and the Gen 2 offering is even stronger with its updated design and added features, all for the same great MSRP that made the original so attractive. The Gen 2’s combination of audio performance, comfort, and multiplatform compatibility should put it at the top of the list for gamers seeking a new affordable headset.

While wired, a built-in battery lasts for 12 hours on a single charge providing an amplified soundstage and more

Sure, this headset has to wire to your console or system, but that doesn’t mean that Turtle Beach skimped on features. The built-in battery, which lasts for 12 hours on a single charge, provides features like bass boost for deep lows and variable mic monitoring so you can hear your own voice. However, should the battery run out mid-match, your headset will still keep working in passive mode, though those aforementioned features will cease to function.

At just $60, this headset is well worth considering for your next gaming session

The Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 is available to pre-order today for $59.99 at Amazon and is slated for release on September 19. Both white and black colorways are available, depending on what console you have, and you’ll find compatibility with nearly every system out there.

9to5Toys’ take

The Turtle Beach Recon 2 Gen 2 headset shows what happens when a company focuses on what gamers need versus what they think some want. Instead of flashy EQs, stunning RGB, and other frivolous features, Turtle Beach stuck to basics here and the attention to detail shows. Outside of a headset functioning as, well, a headset, the addition of mic monitoring is welcomed as many of us likely yell while gaming since we’re trying to talk loud enough to hear ourselves with headphones on. Plus, for bass heads like me, the bass boost will be a nice additional feature. The best thing is that the headset continues to work even when the battery dies, so you won’t be stranded mid-match having to find your charging cable while your team is waiting on you.

