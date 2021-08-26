Chamberlain’s latest MyQ smart garage remote down to $24 with bonus $40 credit (Save 20%)

Amazon now offers the latest Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Remote for $23.98 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $30, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer marking the third-best price to date and the lowest in several months. Whether you’re looking to expand voice control to your garage door, throw some automation into the mix, or enjoy Amazon’s in-garage delivery service, Chamberlain’s hub is a worthy smart home upgrade. While you’ll need to have an existing opener, this hub brings smartphone control, Alexa integration, and support for IFTTT into the mix. Over 54,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Get a closer look in what to expect from our review of the previous-generation model and then head below for additional details, including how you can score a $40 credit with purchase.

While the $24 price point already makes this one of the more compelling options on the market, Amazon is also sweetening the pot by bundling in some added credit for trying out its unique delivery service. Those who pick up the lead deal and then make a purchase using Key by Amazon will score $40 to use on future purchases. You can learn all about service right here, including finding out if your area is covered and getting all of the details on the added promotion.

Otherwise, give our smart home guide a look for all of the week’s other most notable discounts. An essential for any setup, be it centered around Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant, is the Wemo Mini Smart Plug V3. That’s even more so the case considering you can score the accessory starting at $16.50 right now.

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Remote features:

Make your existing garage door opener smart in minutes with Smart Garage Control. The Smart Garage Control is simple to install and allows you to link your existing garage door opener to the myQ App so you can control, secure and monitor the garage from your smartphone. Featuring a compact modern design, Smart Garage Control is compatible with all major brands of garage door openers manufactured after 1993 that have standard safety sensors. It’s sleek white finish blends in with ceilings, walls and garage doors, making it an aesthetic complement to any garage environment.

