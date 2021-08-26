Air fryer price drops start from $37 today: Stainless steel, Instant Vortex, more up to 60% off

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel 5-quart Insignia Analog Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100 with refurbished models currently in the $59 range over at Amazon, today’s offer is up to 60% in savings, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. A great way to that delicious golden texture without having all of the oil in your diet, this model provides up to 5-quarts of air frying space for “3-5 servings of food” at once. Other features include the adjustable temperature range from 180- to 400-degrees as well as a built-in timer and dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean-ups alongside a BPA-free design. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,900 Best Buy customers. More deals below from $37

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Chefman 2-Quart Air TurboFry for $35. One of the highest-rated options in the price range, this one has all of the most important features and still comes in as the lowest-priced option in today’s roundup. 

Then head over to our home goods guide for even more kitchen and household essential offers. 

If you want to eat healthier without giving up all your favorite fried foods, look no further than the Insignia mechanical control air fryer. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. With its intuitive mechanical controls and large capacity, the air fryer makes it easy to prepare favorites for the whole family. 

