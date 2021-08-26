elago’s Nintendo Game Boy-themed Apple Watch stand is down to $13.50

elago’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its W5 Apple Watch Stand for $13.29 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $16, you’re looking at nearly 20% in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date and the lowest since back in November of last year. Sporting a nightstand-friendly home to refuel your Apple Watch, elago’s W5 stand arrives with a unique design and soft silicone build that won’t scratch your wearable. Drawing inspiration from a Nintendo Game Boy, the dock is about as novel as you’ll find while still delivering the added functionality of using Nightstand mode. Over 2,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you ditch the retro Nintendo flair in favor of this even more affordable model from elago instead. Bringing this Apple Watch dock to your bedside table will only set you back $9, while still delivering Nightstand mode and a convenient place to refuel your wearable. It comes in a variety of colors and is backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 23,000 customers.

Speaking of discounts on Apple’s fitness companion, we’re tracking up to $59 in savings on Apple Watch SE models right now. Delivering new Amazon lows on select styles, there’s everything from entry-level offerings to GPS + Cellular versions and Nike+ editions. Check out the discounts right here before heading over to see all of the markdowns in our Apple guide.

elago W5 Apple Watch Stand features:

View your Apple Watch display through a blast from the past. elago’s third series of nostalgic apple watch stands – successor to the W3 and W4 stand. The display lines up perfectly to seem as though it is the display of a classic handheld game console. Simply place your Apple Watch on the stand to charge your watch; keep this stand near your bed to allow the use of key functions such as alarm clocks and messages.

