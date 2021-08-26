Home Depot’s end of summer tool sale takes up to $600 off RYOBI, Makita, and other combo kits

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is helping you make the most of those remaining summer DIY projects by taking as much as $600 off a selection of tool combo kits. Shipping is free across the board, with in-store pickup available in most cases for those looking to sidestep delivery times and get in on the action sooner. Throughout the sale, you’ll find a collection of packages from top brands like RYOBI, Makita, Milwaukee, and more at some of the best prices of the season. Everything comes backed by 4+ star ratings, and you can check out all of our top picks down below the fold.

Notable Home Depot tool bundle discounts:

If the Milwaukee discounts today particularly caught your eye, don’t forget that we’re still tracking up to $200 in savings on various combo kits, standalone tools, and more from the brand at Home Depot. Including a variety of Milwaukee’s ecosystem, there are packages geared towards getting first-time weekend warriors in on the DIY action, as well as those looking to upgrade a specific piece of their kit. Get all of the details right here and then hit up our dedicated tools guide for even more.

Milwaukee M18 6-Piece Combo Kit features:

The Milwaukee M18 6-Piece Combo Kit is powered by the M18 cordless system to deliver users more torque, power, and longer run-time than the competition. This M18 REDLITHIUM cordless system’s patented technology and electronics feature an innovative motor design and superior ergonomics to provide the most efficient blend of power, weight, and performance in the industry.

