PNY’s XLR8 M.2 NVMe SSDs up to $120 off with 1TB all-time lows from $140 + more

Amazon is now offering the PNY XLR8 CS3040 1TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $139.99 shipped. Matched at B&H. Regularly up to $180, this is $40 or 22% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. The model with the Heatsink included is marked down slightly from $180 to $160 shipped as well. You’re looking at a M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD designed for “demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads.” It can move data and files around at up to 5,600MB/s with “low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSDs.” Rated 4+ stars and you’ll find deals on the other capacities below from $80.

More PNY SSD deals:

We are also still tracking a host of the Sabrent 5,000MB/s internal M.2 NVMe SSDs with deals starting from $76.50 right here as well as UGREEN’s USB-C 2.5-inch SSD/HDD + M.2 NVMe/SATA enclosures.

Just be sure to check out our coverage of the now available SSD support on PlayStation 5 and all of the best NVMe drives to expand your game storage.

More on the PNY 1TB XLR8 M.2 SSD:

Upgrade your M.2 PCIe Gen4 enabled computer to enjoy the ultra high performance you demand

The NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface delivers exceptional performance of up to 5,600MB/s seq. read and 4,300MB/s seq. write speeds; slower when equipped in PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards

The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe Gen4 interface allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSD’s

