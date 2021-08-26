Score 1TB of microSD storage with SanDisk’s Ultra card at a low of $140 (Save 22%)

Amazon now offers the SanDisk 1TB Ultra MicroSDXC Card for $139.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay closer to $180, today’s offer marks a return to the all-time low for only the third time while saving you 22% and marking the best price in months. Supporting up to 120MB/s transfer speeds, SanDisk’s microSD card is ideal for everything from expanding the storage of your Android handset or a Nintendo Switch as it is for sticking in a DSLR or action camera. A bundled SD card adapter ensures it’ll work with a variety of devices, and makes it easy to retrieve footage or other files. Over 84,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A great way to put your savings to use would be grabbing Anker’s 2-in-1 USB-C SD Card Reader at $17. I’ve been relying on this option for quite some time now, and it always comes in handy for quickly transferring photos to my Mac or iPad Pro. Other shoppers find it just as much of a must-have, with over 3,600 having left a 4.6/5 star rating. Or just call it a day and grab the 256GB version of SanDisk’s Ultra microSDXC card at $33 to save even more.

But if you’re in need of some more desktop-class storage, this morning saw a notable series of discounts go live on PNY’s XLR8 M.2 NVMe SSDs at up to $120 off. Upgrading your PC with up to 5,600MB/s speeds, there are various models on sale with capacities starting at 500GB for $80.

SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC Card features:

Designed for capturing Full HD video and still photos using Android smartphones and tablets, as well as other microSD photo and video cameras, the 1TB Ultra UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card from SanDisk features a storage capacity of 1TB and takes advantage of the UHS-I bus to support read speeds of up to 120 MB/s. This card also supports the Class 10 standard, which guarantees minimum write speeds will not drop below 10 MB/s.

