Sonos Roam sees rare cert. refurb discount down to new low of $111 (Save $58)

Best Buy is now offering the Sonos Roam Portable Smart Speaker for $110.99 shipped in Geek Squad refurbished condition. Marking still one of the very first discounts since launching earlier this year, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $58 in savings from the usual price tag. Delivering many of the usual Sonos perks in the brand’s most compact and portable offering yet, the Roam speaker arrives with a battery-powered and IP67 waterproof design that can serenade you for 10 hours at a time. Its small footprint can still dish out rich sound complete with Trueplay for adjusting playback to your space. There’s also both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to access its onboard Alexa and Google integration. Over 840 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect. Head below for more.

As far as portable smart speakers go, the Sonos Roam was already about as compelling of an option as you’ll find before the discount, with the added savings further making its case. But if you can live without the brand’s more unique feature set and just want a speaker to tag along in your everyday carry, the Bose SoundLink Color II at $99 is a great alternative. Arriving in four different colors, it also packs an IPX4 waterproof design.

Though if you’re looking to take the Sonos route with an upgrade that’s specific to the home theater, we’re still tracking a notable discount on the Sonos Beam. Delivering up to $80 in savings, you’ll benefit from much of the same support for the whole Sonos ecosystem alongside AirPlay 2 and more starting at $319.

Sonos Roam features:

Learn more about Enjoy music on the go with this refurbished Sonos Roam smart portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker. With up to 10 hours of battery life, this speaker lets you listen to tunes uninterrupted, while the water-resistant construction shields against accidental water spillage. The Automatic Trueplay tuning technology of this Sonos Roam smart portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker optimizes sound for an enhanced wireless-listening experience.

