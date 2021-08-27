Razer up to 60% off Gold Box discounts battlestation upgrades from $20, today only

-
Save 60% From $20

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 60% off a collection of Razer PC gaming accessories. With a collection of keyboards, mice, headsets, and full-on portable gaming rigs, you’ll find prices starting at $20. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Throughout the sale you’re looking at the best prices of the year across the lot, with plenty of recent releases seeing some of the first discounts alongside steep markdowns on some of its older and more beloved gear. Everything comes backed by a 4+ star rating from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers. So be sure to head below the fold for all of our top picks.

Notable Razer PC gaming Gold Box deals:

Go check out all of the discounts in the sale right here before the 1-day promotion expires. But if you’re looking to build your own battlestation, go have a look at all of the price cuts in our PC gaming guide to close out the week.

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse features:

The Razer DeathAdder essential retains the classic ergonomic form that’s been a hallmark of previous Razer DeathAdder generations. Its sleek and distinct body is designed for comfort, allowing you to maintain high levels of performance throughout long gaming marathons, so you’ll never falter in the heat of battle.

