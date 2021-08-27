Crate & Barrel x Shinola Detroit collection: Furniture, home decor, leather goods, more

This month, Crate & Barrel released a new collection with Detroit-based Shinola. If you’re not familiar with the brand, it’s known for its high-quality leather and modern goods. There are 15 items throughout this collection, with furniture, pillows, mirrors, lighting, art, and even leather goods, such as luggage tags and a football. Pricing starts at just $24 and ranges up to $4,300 for the larger furniture items. Be sure to head below the jump to check out a few of our favorites from the Crate & Barrel x Shinola collection.

The Shinola for Crate & Barrel Collection pulls from global and American influences and is defined by the effortless spirit of Detroit. Natural materials are highlighted through traditional woodworking techniques and industrial metals. From the finishes to the fibers and fabrics, everything in this thoughtful collection feels welcoming, lived in, and loved.

Shinola x Crate & Barrel Furniture

One of the most notable items in this collection, which happens to be the most expensive, is the timeless Shinola Runwell Wood Frame Sofa. The mixture of woodworking with the leather detailing is very handsome for any space. The oversized plush cushions also give it a homey and comfortable feel. This sofa was also designed to look great from every angle with a unique leather baking. It’s priced at $4,500 and will be passed from for generations to come.

Another really cool piece from this collection is the Shinola Runwell Leather Floor Mirror. One of the best reasons to place a floor mirror in your space is to create an optical illusion that the space is actually bigger. This is also a nice way to create decor in your space, and the leather detailing adds a luxurious touch. It’s available in black or brown and is priced at $999.

Accessories to spruce up your home

Have a family game night with the Shinola Monopoly Set. “Crafted of solid mahogany with a black lacquer finish, the heirloom-quality game features distinctive places, from Woodward Avenue to the Detroit Institute of Arts, of the city Shinola calls home.” This limited-edition Monopoly game would make a great gift idea and even decor piece when not in use. It’s priced at $325 and will also be used for generations.

You will also want to check out the Runwell Jumbo Steak Knives set, which comes with four unique styles. Each handle is made of a different type of wood—ash, beech, oak or walnut. This is another really nice gift idea and is priced right under $100.

